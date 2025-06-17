Telluride Bluegrass To Be Livestreamed

(IVPR) Telluride Bluegrass is proud to announce their partnership with nugs, which ensures Festivarians near and far can experience the magic of this year's festival via livestream, from the comfort of their home. Physically taking place this weekend, June 19-22, in beautiful Telluride, Colorado, the festival is ground zero for the ever-expansive roots music scene, and this year's lineup is a continuation of this truth.

Dubbed Festivarians after a reinterpreted version of C.P. Cafavy's poem, "Ithaka," was printed in a 1994 Planet Bluegrass brochure, the term stuck and was embodied in a way that nobody could've guessed. These droves of families, friends, and music lovers make their yearly pilgrimage to Telluride's Town Park to take in not just the most beautiful music festival, but maybe the most tight-knit community of repeat ticket-holders known to man. They know exactly what it means to be a Festivarian and are happy to invite newcomers to their fold.

"When you set out for the festival, ask that your way be long...

and if you find her poor, the festival has not deceived you,

without her you would not have set out,

and would not have known what it means to be a festivarian..."

Expanding the Festavarian experience worldwide, the Telluride Bluegrass nugs stream begins on Thursday, June 19th at 1 PM MST, featuring live sets from Chris Thile, Mountain Grass Unit, The Travelin' McCourys, I'm With Her, Thee Sacred Souls, and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. The stream will end around midnight MST.

Friday, June 20th's Telluride Bluegrass stream begins again at 1 PM MST and features sets from Rainbow Girls, Tim O'Brien Band, Punch Brothers, Dan Tyminski Band, Lake Street Dive, and Greensky Bluegrass. The stream will again end around midnight MST.

Saturday, June 21st follows a similar schedule with a 1:45 PM MST stream start featuring sets from Bela Fleck, Edmar Casta-eda, Antonio Sánchez (trio), Yonder Mountain String Band, Kasey Chambers, Sam Bush Band, and Toy Factory Project. The stream will end around 11:30p MST.

On Sunday, June 22nd, nugs's livestream starts at 1:15 PM MST and features Ken Pomeroy, Rebirth Brass Band, and the Telluride House Band (Sam Bush, Bela Fleck, Jerry Douglas, Edgar Meyers, Stuart Duncan, Chris Thile). Special re-broadcast sets on Sunday's stream include Charles Wesley Godwin (2023 at Telluride) and The String Cheese Incident (2023 at Telluride). Sunday's stream wraps at 9:25 PM MST.

For more information regarding the Telluride Bluegrass livestream, please visit nugs.net/telluride.

