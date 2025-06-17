The Devil Wears Prada Releasing Limited Edition Box Set

(Atom Splitter) The Devil Wears Prada are releasing a 10" vinyl deluxe edition box set that features four records in exclusive new color variants including the Zombie EP in "Outbreak Orange"; ZII in "Orange & Black Contagion"; Zombie EP Live in "Necrotic Smoke"; and concludes with ZII Live in "Plague Green."

It boasts completely new artwork with neon "haz mat" orange Pantone ink throughout its 60-page hardcover book; 20-inch 2-sided foldout poster; and jackets for each of the four record, all of which create unique and haunting scenes when shown through the box's die cut cover.

"We worked hard on these two EPs both in construction and then touring the songs across the world," says singer Mike Hranica. "It's only fitting that our boxset took years to come to fruition; which only makes it all the more exciting to share such a unique and quality product with TDWP listeners. Our team cut no corners creating this boxset. Only the undead will be unimpressed."

The expansive release is limited to 2,500 copies and is a "must own" for diehard fans and collectors. Get it here.

