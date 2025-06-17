.

The Devil Wears Prada Releasing Limited Edition Box Set

06-17-2025
The Devil Wears Prada Releasing Limited Edition Box Set

(Atom Splitter) The Devil Wears Prada are releasing a 10" vinyl deluxe edition box set that features four records in exclusive new color variants including the Zombie EP in "Outbreak Orange"; ZII in "Orange & Black Contagion"; Zombie EP Live in "Necrotic Smoke"; and concludes with ZII Live in "Plague Green."

It boasts completely new artwork with neon "haz mat" orange Pantone ink throughout its 60-page hardcover book; 20-inch 2-sided foldout poster; and jackets for each of the four record, all of which create unique and haunting scenes when shown through the box's die cut cover.

"We worked hard on these two EPs both in construction and then touring the songs across the world," says singer Mike Hranica. "It's only fitting that our boxset took years to come to fruition; which only makes it all the more exciting to share such a unique and quality product with TDWP listeners. Our team cut no corners creating this boxset. Only the undead will be unimpressed."

The expansive release is limited to 2,500 copies and is a "must own" for diehard fans and collectors. Get it here.

Related Stories
The Devil Wears Prada Releasing Limited Edition Box Set

The Devil Wears Prada Share Video 'For You'

The Devil Wears Prada Launching The Metalcore Spring Break Tour

The Devil Wears Prada and Silverstein Rock Small Show Following WWWY Festival

The Devil Wears Prada Announce U.S. Fall Tour

News > The Devil Wears Prada

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Hatebreed's Wayne Lozinak To Undergo Brain Surgery- Sting & Andy Summers Reunite For 'murder By Numbers' With Christian McBride- Warped Tour Kickoff- more

Steve Perry Raises $215,000 For Altadena Fire Relief- Stevie Nicks Expands 2025 Tour- Where Is Ozzy [Osbourne]? Book Coming- The B-52s and Devo Tour- more

Day In Country

Telluride Bluegrass To Be Livestreamed- Parker McCollum Celebrating New Album with TV Appearances This Week- Waylon Jennings Unreleased Album- more

-
Day In Pop

Third Man Reissues Marvin Gaye 'What's Going On?' Book-G- Dragon Launching World Tour- Ryn Weaver Returns with First New Single In Ten Years 'Odin St'- more

Reviews

Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments

RockPile: Willie Nile And More

'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi

Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun

Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix

Latest News

Hatebreed's Wayne Lozinak To Undergo Brain Surgery

Sting & Andy Summers Reunite For 'murder By Numbers' With Christian McBride

Watch All Time Low Live Rock 'SUCKERPUNCH' At Warped Tour Launch

Jack White Unveils Surprise Video Starring John C. Reilly

Watch Killswitch Engage's 'Aftermath' Video

Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Share 'Rain' Visualizer

Warped Tour Share Recap For Washington D.C. Kickoff

The Devil Wears Prada Releasing Limited Edition Box Set