Violent Femmes Launching North American Fall Tour

(dmk) The trailblazing folk-punk band Violent Femmes have announced that they are bringing their genre-defying sound back to the stage with a highly anticipated North American Fall Tour.

Known for their stripped-down acoustics, gritty lyricism, and unforgettable anthems like "Gone Daddy Gone," "Add It Up," and "Blister in the Sun," which was recently featured with classical instrumentation in the trailer for the hit Netflix show "Four Seasons," the Femmes continue to resonate with generations of audiences through their raw and unfiltered stage performances.

The Fall Tour will kick off on October 3 in Wilmington, DE at the Grand Opera House and will hit several major markets including Baltimore, Pittsburgh, and Chicago along the way. It will culminate with a special "Evening with the Violent Femmes" show in their hometown of Milwaukee, WI at the Riverside Theatre on October 18, where they will perform their first two albums in their entirety.

"Hey! Goin out again playing our classics - along with stuff that no one has heard - even us!" said Gordon Gano, lead vocalist and guitarist. "Hope to see you and roll with the rock!"

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 20 at 10 AM local time. VIP ticket packages are available for all tour dates, starting Wednesday, June 18.

Since bursting onto the scene in the early '80s with their groundbreaking self-titled debut, the Violent Femmes have cultivated a fiercely loyal fanbase and influenced generations of musicians. Their live performances remain both unpredictable and exhilarating-a mix of acoustic punk energy, sardonic storytelling, and virtuosic musicianship. The Fall Tour 2025 promises to continue this legacy with a new chapter unfolding with each special engagement.

The official tour dates are as follows:

Dates subject to change.

October 3 Grand Opera House Wilmington, DE

October 4 The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY

October 5 The Lyric Baltimore, MD

October 6 Count Basie Center for the Arts Red Bank, NJ

October 8 State Theatre Portland, ME

October 9 Chevalier Theatre Medford, MA

October 10 The Strand Ballroom Providence, RI

October 11 The Flynn Burlington, VT

October 14 Santander Arena Reading, PA

October 15 Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA

October 16 Embassy Theatre Fort Wayne, IN

October 17 Salt Shed Chicago, IL

October 18 The Riverside Theatre* Milwaukee, WI

*An Evening with the Violent Femmes

