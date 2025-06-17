Warped Tour Share Recap For Washington D.C. Kickoff

(DKC) For the first time in 26 years, the Vans Warped Tour returned to Washington, D.C. this weekend, kicking off its 30th anniversary celebration with a sold-out crowd of 40,000 at the RFK Festival Grounds. The last time Warped stopped in the District was in 1999, when Blink-182 and Dropkick Murphys lit up the RFK parking lot stage.

Now, in 2025, the tour's legacy roared back to life with a six-stage, two-day lineup blending punk rock icons, rising talent, and immersive fan experiences. This full-circle moment marked not just a homecoming, but a reimagining - bridging generations of fans and artists in the same city where it all once raged two decades ago.

Kevin Lyman, Founder of Warped Tour, reflected on the weekend's return:

"Warped Tour has always been more than just a music festival. It's a family and community that's grown together since 1995. This weekend felt like a giant reunion for our entire Warped community, coming together to reminisce on the early days of the tour. There was something truly special about sharing those memories, the stories, the music, and the spirit that made Warped what it is today. The energy for our 30th anniversary kickoff was electric and genuinely surreal. I'm grateful to Steve Van Doren for his support and dedication to the culture, and to our new partner Insomniac, whose passion and expertise helped bring the tour back to life and set the stage for this exciting new chapter. We can't wait to keep the momentum going next month in Long Beach and again in Orlando this November."

Six Stages. Two Days. One Unforgettable Lineup.

At the heart of Warped Tour 30th anniversary kickoff in Washington, D.C. was an explosive two-day music lineup spread across six unique stages: VANS Left Foot, VANS Right Foot, GHOST, Beatbox, Arrow, and Eagle Stage. Each stage brought its own energy, style, and scene, combining punk legends, hardcore heroes, emo staples, and breakout newcomers into a nonstop showcase of what Warped has always done best: bring the underground to the main stage.

VANS Left Foot & VANS Right Foot:

These twin main stages played host to the festival's biggest acts, trading off performances and keeping the crowd roaring all day long. Highlights included blistering sets from:

Mayday Parade

Chiodos

Slaughter to Prevail

All Time Low

MGK

We The Kings

Hawthorne Heights

Motion City Soundtrack

Less Than Jake

Boys Like Girls

Pennywise

Simple Plan

Avril Lavigne

...and many more

GHOST Stage:

As the official energy drink and hydration partner of this year's VANS Warped Tour, GHOST didn't just keep fans refreshed, they powered one of the weekend's most electric stages. The GHOST Stage was a non-stop adrenaline rush, blending Warped classics with genre-defying newcomers and high-octane performances from artists including:

Letlive.

State Champs

3OH!3

Cartel

The Maine

Blessthefall

Four Year Strong

Silverstein

Yung Gravy

...and many more

BeatBox Stage

Presented by BeatBox Beverages, the BeatBox Stage served up the same bold punch and colorful chaos as the drink that powered it. Known for pushing boundaries and embracing the wild side of festival culture, BeatBox brought together a hard-hitting lineup of scene disruptors and high-energy veterans, making this stage one of the most rowdy, mosh-heavy zones of the weekend from acts including:

Drain

Escape The Fate

From Ashes To New

August Burns Red

Millionaire$

Miss May I

Bowling For Soup

Memphis May Fire

Asking Alexandria

...and many more

Arrow & Eagle Stages

While the main stages celebrated Warped Tour's legacy, the Arrow and Eagle stages looked boldly toward its future. These platforms served as launching pads for the next generation of alternative, punk, hardcore, and genre-defying artists, giving fans a front-row seat to what's next. With raw talent, fearless experimentation, and high-voltage performances, these stages reminded us that the spirit of Warped isn't just alive - it's evolving. Whether it was your first time hearing a band or your next obsession in the making, Arrow and Eagle proved that the underground is thriving, and the next era of Warped starts now.

Nitro Circus Ignites The Skies

The energy at Warped Tour DC wasn't just on stage - it was soaring overhead as Nitro Circus brought an elite crew of professional freestyle motocross riders. Their high-flying demos delivered jaw-dropping stunts, massive airtime, and fearless innovation that had crowds glued to the ramps all weekend long.

Featured FMX Athletes:

Jeremy "Twitch" Stenberg - FMX pioneer and crowd favorite

Vicki Golden - Trailblazer and one of the top female riders in the sport

Brody Wilson - Known for technical skill and massive amplitude

Keith Sayers - Longtime FMX athlete and tour staple

Brian McCarty - Aerial master and adrenaline junkie

Their performances were a powerful reminder of Warped Tour's deep roots in action sports, adding a thrilling, full-throttle edge to the festival's already legendary experience.

VANS Halfpipe Vert Ramp Takes Center Stage

The VANS Halfpipe Vert Ramp delivered wall-to-wall action all weekend, drawing fans to one of the festival's most iconic cultural pillars. Skateboarding legends and next-gen phenoms shared the platform, embodying Warped Tour's past, present, and future in a single vertical heartbeat. The Vert Ramp action served as a visceral reminder that Warped Tour has always been more than music - it's a lifestyle, a culture, and a platform for fearless self-expression.

Key Featured Athletes:

Steve Caballero - Skateboarding icon and original Warped alum

Christian Hosoi - A true legend whose influence shaped vert skating

Omar Hassan - Warped veteran with raw power and timeless style

Arisa Trew - Gold medalist and rising star redefining the future of the sport

Additional Skate Appearances:

Elliott Sloan

Luke Kahler

Reef Orlando

Jada Ward

Josh Borden

Mike Frazier

BMX Talent on the Ramp:

Mykel Larrin

Manuel Gatica Leiva

Cans for a Cause: 27,000 Pounds of Canned Goods Donated to D.C.'s Bread For The City

A long-standing tradition of Warped Tour returned in full force this weekend: fans who brought three canned goods to donate earned expedited entry into the festival, a hallmark of the tour's community-driven ethos. For the 30th anniversary kickoff in Washington, D.C., Warped Tour proudly partnered with local nonprofit Bread for the City, which works to support under-resourced communities across the District. Thanks to the generosity of our attendees, over 27,000 pounds of canned goods were collected at the gates for donation.

More Than Music: The Heart of Warped Lives in Its Nonprofits

One of the most powerful aspects of Warped Tour has always been its unwavering commitment to causes that matter. At this weekend's 30th anniversary kickoff in Washington, D.C., that tradition was front and center: every nonprofit partner listed below was on site, engaging directly with fans, offering resources, and making real-time impact on the ground.

From harm reduction and mental health to cancer awareness, animal rights, and youth empowerment, these organizations represent the soul of Warped - reminding us that punk isn't just about sound, it's about purpose.

Nonprofits featured at Warped Tour DC included:

Feed Our Children Now

To Write Love On Her Arms

Keep A Breast

Fxck Cancer

Living The Dream Foundation

Music Saves Lives

Punk Rock Saves Lives

HeartSupport

Sound Mind Live

The Kyle Pavone Foundation

Pass The Bass

Protect Fire Buddies

The Bully Sanctuary

The Consciousness Group

Recovery Unplugged

Gibson Gives

Peta2

Humane World For Animals

End Overdose

HeadCount

These groups activated across the RFK Festival Grounds with education, outreach, and interactive experiences - from Narcan training and voter registration to mental health journaling stations and peer-to-peer support. The result was a festival experience that didn't just entertain - it inspired. Warped Tour has always been more than music, and in D.C., that legacy lived loud.

Record Label Row Brought the Industry to the Fans

A cornerstone of Warped Tour's community is the direct connection between fans and the music industry, and this year's Record Label Row at the DC stop brought that energy back in full force. Festival goers were able to explore exclusive merch, meet-and-greet opportunities, and discover new artists straight from the source. These labels represent a mix of Warped staples and next-gen disruptors, each shaping the future of alternative, punk, and heavy music.

Participating labels at Warped Tour DC included:

Hopeless Records

Insomniac Music Group

Sumerian Records

Thriller Records

SharpTone Records

Graveboy Records

Whether fans were picking up limited vinyl, snagging label samplers, or connecting with the teams behind their favorite artists, Record Label Row proved once again that Warped Tour isn't just a concert, it's the beating heart of the scene.

The VANS Warped Tour Museum: 30 Years of Mayhem, Music & Memories

To celebrate three decades of legendary lineups, skate chaos, bold fashion, and cultural impact, the VANS Warped Tour Museum made its debut at the DC stop, offering fans a walk down memory lane. The exhibit invited attendees to immerse themselves in Warped's rich history through archival photos, home videos, original art pieces, and never-before-seen memorabilia spanning the tour's 30-year legacy. From iconic backstage moments to vintage merch designs and early DIY flyers, the museum captured the spirit of Warped in all its loud, rebellious glory, reminding everyone why this tour has always been more than just music. It's a movement, a family, and a place where memories are made that last a lifetime.

The return of VANS Warped Tour to Washington, D.C. was more than a festival - it was a celebration of community, culture, and continuity. From legendary music and gravity-defying stunts to charitable impact and cutting-edge new talent, Warped Tour proved that after 30 years, it remains a powerful force shaping alternative music and youth culture. This weekend's sold-out event wasn't just a homecoming; it was a bold statement: the spirit of Warped is alive, thriving, and ready for the next generation. Here's to another 30 years of mayhem, music, and memories.

