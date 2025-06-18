Automatic Return With New Song 'Is It Now?'

(CSM) Automatic is back with a new song, "Is It Now?", and will release their album of the same name later this year via Stones Throw. Having released 2 albums since forming nine years ago, Automatic knew they wanted to do something different for their next album. For Is It Now? they collaborated with the producer Loren Humphrey (Cameron Winter, Nice As F***, Arctic Monkeys) to build on the sound of previous albums Signal and Excess - minimalist yet danceable songs which they describe as "deviant pop".

After they finished touring around their last record, 2022's Excess, each member of the LA trio pursued their own interests: Izzy Glaudini (synths, vocals) honed her skills as a producer; Halle Saxon Gaines (bass, vocals) enrolled in botany classes; and Lola Dompe (drums, vocals) got married, moved to the country, and began caring for horses.

The title track from Is It Now? celebrates being authentically yourself. Its call-and-response chorus vies between two points of view - the rebellious perspective and the mass culture one. Izzy explains that, increasingly, "the thing I think about the most on a day-to-day basis is: how do you have a sense of joy while the world seems to be collapsing, and you feel so powerless?"

She adds, "I feel like, as American citizens, we have a responsibility to pull the levers to stop the machine. 'Is It Now?' is about trying to not feel like a victim in this environment. It's important to still feel a sense of joy, even amongst all the horrible sh*t going on in the world."

Automatic hits the road for a co-headlining tour with Sextile this fall; see dates below.

Automatic on tour:

9/16: Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

9/17: Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf Denver

9/19: Chicago, IL @ Outset

9/20: Detroit, MI @ Tangent Gallery

9/21: Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

9/23: Montreal, QC @ Theâtre Fairmount

9/24: Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

9/25: Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

9/26: Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry @ The Fillmore

9/27: Washington, DC @ Black Cat

9/29: Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall

9/30: Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records

10/1: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

10/3: Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory

10/4: Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/5: Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Outside)

10/6: El Paso, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace

10/8: Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

10/9: Las Vegas, NV @ Swan Dive

10/10: San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

10/11: Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

Related Stories

Nate Smith And Lalah Hathaway Reinvent Pointer Sisters Classic

Watch The Lumineers' 'Automatic' Video

The Lumineers Rock The Tonight Show

Head Automatica Return With New Song 'Annulment'

News > Automatic