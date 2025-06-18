.

Bad Suns Reveal 'Mystery Girl' Visual

06-18-2025
(Epitaph) California indie-pop band Bad Suns today unveil their sparkling new single "Mystery Girl", the latest taste of their dance-inducing new album 'Accelerator' out on August 8th via Epitaph.

In an upbeat cascade of dreamy riffs and a lively rhythm section, Christo Bowman's wistfully reflective lyrics signify a crossroads for the lead singer and guitarist.

Through a diaristic stream of consciousness, he remembers his coming-of-age years while facing the inertia of fatherhood: "There's this beautiful new chapter in my life unfolding, and there's mixed emotions that come with it," he says. ""Mystery Girl" is a song about my teenage years, past relationships and experiences, and being a young person who is ultimately just looking for love."

