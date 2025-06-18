Davido and Omah Lay Release 'With You' Video

(Orienteer) 4x Grammy-nominated afrobeats icon Davido releases the official music video for "With You" featuring Omah Lay. Much like their distinctive musical styles, the video is a fusion of lively storytelling and celebration that mirrors the song's central theme of expressive love.

Directed by visionary and close collaborator Dammy Twitch, the "With You" video channels the spirit of connection and through a tapestry of rich, atmospheric scenes. Set against a backdrop of modern romance and emotional unrest, the video follows Davido and Omah Lay as they navigate passion, and the chase - offering glimpses into both the chaos and beauty that come with opening one's heart.

This April, Davido continued to break barriers and make history with his fifth studio album, 5IVE, which debuted at No. 7 in the Official UK Albums Chart - delivering the highest UK chart position of his career. From the critically acclaimed album, "With You" instantly became a fan favorite, now sitting at No. 1 on the UK's Official Afrobeat Chart, marking it the hottest record in the country.

"With You," which continues to generate major buzz across social media with over 2.5 million creations on TikTok, was born from an unexpected spark. While streaming live with Kai Cenat in Nigeria, Davido had Omah Lay's music playing in his car - a moment that quickly went viral. The following day, tweets were exchanged kickstarting an unlikely conversation that led to their first-ever collaboration.

"Funny enough, you'd think Davido and Omah Lay wouldn't connect like that - I'm very out there, he's super chill" Davido shared. "But from our first phone call, we talked for like 40 minutes. When he came to Paris Fashion Week, we properly connected - it just made sense." After some back-and-forth, Omah Lay sent his verse - and the rest is history. "The first time I played it, it captivated me immediately," Davido said. "I actually had another verse, but my guys said, 'You need to go crazy on this.' So we did. We finished it in September, and it's one of those records that just hits."

Produced by Nigerian Mega-producer Tempoe, "With You" blends Omah Lay's soulful calm with Davido's signature energy - although deriving from their core afrobeat roots, the track is a genre-blurring, banger made from mutual respect, spontaneity, and pure creative chemistry.

Following a massive year that included a Grammy nomination for "Sensational" with Chris Brown, and sold-out stops on his 'Timeless' tour, Davido launched an intimate five-city stop underplay. This Summer Davido sets off on a 13-date tour across North America, making stops in Los Angeles, Houston, Toronto, Boston and more - with artists Victony, Morravey and Odumodu Black joining as tour support.

With 5IVE, Davido proves once again why he's called "The King of Afrobeats" - blending cultures, breaking barriers, and bringing people together through music. The release of "With You" and its stunning visual is yet another reminder of his status as a true global icon.

Upcoming Live Dates

with Victony, Morravey and Odumodu Black

7/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

7/12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

7/16 - Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

7/17 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

7/19 - Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre

7/25 - Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

7/26 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

7/27 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell

7/31 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

8/1 - Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

8/2 - Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center

8/5 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavillion

11/20 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

