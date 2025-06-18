Dylan Shares New Single and Video 'Bad'

(Republic) Dylan shares her electrifying new single and video 'Bad' today. 'Bad' epitomizes Dylan's signature swagger, and arrives alongside the new Amazon Prime series We Were Liars, where 'Bad' features prominently. "Nice girls always finish last," she coos over a snarling riff that pulls as much from beefed‑up arena rock as hot‑pink pop, complete with irresistible call‑and‑response hooks-perfectly forged for the live stage.

Dylan shares, "I wrote 'Bad' whilst in the middle of tour with Ed (Sheeran) in America. We had a few days between shows, so I headed over to LA to work with the amazing Amy Allen & Greg Kurstin. I was being messed about in my love, and stupidly I wasn't doing anything about it. This song was to scratch the itch of wanting the tables to turn. Luckily, they've now done just that. A song for anyone that wants to take their power back."

Dylan troubled the Top 20 UK album chart with her 2022 debut mixtape 'The Greatest Thing I'll Never Learn', and has since earned plaudits from tastemakers including BBC News, MTV, i-D, The Observer, NME, Rolling Stone UK, BBC Radio 1, and more. As well as touring the world with pop heavyweights Tate McRae, Bastille, Yungblud, and Ed Sheeran, she also played an extensive sold-out global headline tour last year including a career defining, sold-out show at London's Eventim Apollo and over 25,000 tickets sold for performances across the UK, Europe, New Zealand, Australia, and North America.

She will support Ed Sheeran again next month as part of his homecoming show at Ipswich Town Football Club on July 12th. Today's single 'Bad' is another flag in the sand for Dylan's unapologetic, widescreen ambition; "I want to headline Wembley - that's everything I've had my sights on."

