John Lee Hooker's 'Boom Boom' Album Expanded For New Edition

(Chipster) BMG is proud to announce the upcoming release of Boom Boom, a revelatory album from blues legend John Lee Hooker, arriving July 25, 2025, with pre-orders beginning today. Originally released in 1992, the album captures Hooker in full creative stride following his 1989 comeback with The Healer, reinterpreting his most beloved tracks with a cast of modern blues titans. Audio was sourced from the original master tapes to cut lacquers for the album's first ever wide release on vinyl. The album will also be available on CD with two bonus tracks.

Recorded at Russian Hill Recording in San Francisco and The Record Plant in Sausalito, Boom Boom finds Hooker revisiting classic cuts like "Boom Boom" ,"Bottle Up and Go" with fresh intensity and soul. Lending their talents to the sessions are blues powerhouses Jimmie Vaughan, Robert Cray, Albert Collins, and Charlie Musselwhite, who bring fire and reverence to Hooker's gritty grooves. The album received a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional Blues Album in 1993.

This project reinforces Hooker's enduring relevance and influence, decades after defining the blues landscape. Boom Boom is not just a tribute to his legacy-it's a vibrant reaffirmation of it.

Known to music fans around the world as the "King of the Boogie," John Lee Hooker endures as one of the true superstars of the blues genre: the ultimate beholder of cool. His work is widely recognized for its impact on modern music - his raw, yet deeply moving songs transcend borders and languages around the globe. Each decade of Hooker's ever-evolving career brought a new generation of fans. He never slowed down either: As John Lee Hooker entered his 70s, he suddenly found himself in the most successful era of his career - reinvented yet again, energized as ever, touring and recording up until his passing in 2001.



TRACKLISTING:

CD

Boom Boom (feat. Jimmie Vaughan)

I'm Bad Like Jesse James

Same Old Blues Again (feat. Robert Cray)

Sugar Mama

Trick Bag (Shoppin' for My Tombstone)

Boogie at Russian Hill (feat. Albert Collins)

Hittin' the Bottle Again

Bottle Up and Go

Thought I Heard (feat. Charlie Musselwhite)

I Ain't Gonna Suffer No More

Dimples (Bonus Track)

Ain't No Love In This House (Bonus Track)



LP

Side A

Boom Boom (feat. Jimmie Vaughan)

I'm Bad Like Jesse James

Same Old Blues Again (feat. Robert Cray)

Sugar Mama

Trick Bag (Shoppin' for My Tombstone)



Side B

Boogie at Russian Hill (feat. Albert Collins)

Hittin' the Bottle Again

Bottle Up and Go

Thought I Heard (feat. Charlie Musselwhite)

I Ain't Gonna Suffer No More

