Lil Crix Recruits Chuckyy And Skrilla For New Single 'Kill 4 Me'

(ICLG) Haitian-American hip-hop breakout Lil Crix returns with "Kill 4 Me," a darky booming new track featuring fellow rising stars Chuckyy and Skrilla, out now via Vulture Love / Capitol Records.

"Kill 4 Me" unites three fierce talents from three cities, trading bleak street stories over a beat that plays like a broadcast from the end of days: an eerie choir, tolling bells, rat-a-tat drums, and bass that hits like a palpitating heartbeat. Representing Lauderhill, Florida, Crix lets his bars fly: "The way I'm torchin' the whip, it's a drop top but it used to be a Jeep." Fresh off his Hot 100 hit "My World," Chuckyy checks in for Chicago and Lil Durk's OTF Records. Philadelphia's Skrilla pops in behind his viral track "Doot Doot (6 7)."

In the "Kill 4 Me" video, the trio and their associates appear both outside and in the studio, but whether the night is closing in or smoke is filling the room, they're surrounded by gleaming signs of success - platinum and gold record plaques, diamonds and chains, Maybach emblems and SUV headlights.

For Crix, the new release picks up from his drill-inflected "Meal Ticket," which came with a Kodak Black-directed video, and ominous single "Murda Man," praised by HotNewHipHop as "a grim banger [...] that has you feeling like you are getting active with Lil Crix in real time." Before that came "I Can't Turn Down" off the Vulture Love Presents: The Last Zombies on Earth compilation and "Kold Shoulder" featuring BLP Kosher, which Dirty Glove Bastard dubbed "a brutal calling card from one of the most exciting new artists in rap," while Rolling Out plugged it among "the top releases to start the spring."

Crix has been steadily building since he won the support of Pompano Beach superstar Kodak Black after a mere month in the rap game. Since that day, he has performed on marquee stages like Spotify's "Most Necessary" live series in Miami and garnered millions of streams across tracks like "Power Freestyle," "Kick Yo Doe" with Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black's "Dirt McGerk" also featuring EST GEE. Keep up as Crix continues to put the world on notice with his deceptively cool-headed delivery and laser-like focus.

Related Stories

News > Lil Crix