Major League Reunites To Celebrate 15th Anniversary of Debut Album The Truth Is

(BPM) Major League is back. The NJ-based rock band - formed in 2009 - has reunited for the first time since 2016 to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their debut album The Truth Is... with the record's first ever vinyl pressing.

"There was never a single defining moment where any one of us at any point thought 'this is the time'. To be honest, I don't know that we ever thought there would be a Major League again," explains guitarist Brian Joyce. "We spent 12 years not speaking a word. But when you've spent your formative years as kids creating something together in the corner of a basement that brought you around the world, the second we entered a room together again that chemistry picked up right where we left off."

Adds original vocalist Nick Trask: "Major League was always a huge part of our lives that I think we all thought we'd never revisit. It was an incredible moment lost in over a decade of silence, tucked away never to resurface again. I truly believe things happen for a reason and that a spark grew louder and louder in all of us. Something so magnetic it drew us back to fill a hole we never knew we had. Not everyone gets a second chance to relive their life's monumental experiences and we are beyond grateful to have this opportunity once again."

The Truth Is... will be available on vinyl for the first time ever in transparent cream orange and blue (limited to 200) and opaque pink and blue swirl (limited to 100). The record will feature bonus track "Hometown Heroes" - which was the first Major League ever recorded - as well as brand new artwork. On the record, Joyce shares:

"To have created something in your teenage and adult adolescence that continued to resonate with people fifteen years later, especially in the current revolving door of viral sensationalism just feels all the more special. I think we were always aware that the community around Major League was unique and passionate but to be nearly a decade out from our breakup and still meet people who share their stories about the band really felt like it was time to give something back that was long overdue. We're so proud to partner with Paper and Wax and have their hands on something so special to us. Their meticulous planning and communication with us every step of the way has us ecstatic to have this be our re-introduction, so to speak."

This is just the beginning for Major League, who return reinvigorated and ready to reconnect with the fans who have been patiently waiting. Stay tuned for more coming soon.

