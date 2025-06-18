Marshall Crenshaw Previews 'From The Hellhole' With 'Move Now'

(Yep Roc Records) Acclaimed singer/songwriter and record-maker Marshall Crenshaw has shared the song "Move Now" as a preview to his forthcoming From The Hellhole, a 14-track collection of handpicked, remixed, and remastered songs featuring tracks from a series of EPs along with several rare deep cuts.

Primarily recorded in his home studio, affectionately dubbed "The Hellhole," the collection mostly spans the last two decades (there's one song from 1990) and will be released August 29 on Yep Roc Records.

Produced by Crenshaw, From The Hellhole resurrects eleven of the eighteen tracks originally issued on a series of limited-edition Record Store Day vinyl EPs released between 2012 and 2016, all of which have been out of print since 2017. With rights now reverted back to Crenshaw, these recordings have been compiled here in the interest of what he describes as "legacy curation"-a personal mission to properly archive and reissue work that continues to resonate. Of the eleven EP tracks, eight have been remixed. "They're their best selves now," says Marshall.

The album's three additional tracks include a striking demo of 1991's "Walkin' Around," a previously unreleased version of "I Just Want to Celebrate" (by Motown's Rare Earth), and "Couldn't I Just Tell You," originally recorded for a 2022 Todd Rundgren tribute project. Crenshaw also includes several highly personal renditions of songs that shaped him, including "(They Long to Be) Close to You," a dreamy, dub-infused homage to Karen Carpenter and the legendary Wrecking Crew.

In support of the album, Crenshaw will hit the road this fall with stops throughout the Midwest and East Coast.

From The Hellhole Tracklisting:

1.I Don't See You Laughing Now - (M. Crenshaw)

2. (They Long To) Be Close To You - (Bacharach-David)

3. Driving and Dreaming - (M. Crenshaw-D. Bern)

4. I Just Want To Celebrate - (N. Zesses-D. Fekaris)

5. Move Now - (M. Crenshaw-D. Bern)

6. Made My Bed, Gonna Lie In It - (George Young)

7. Walkin' Around - (M. Crenshaw)

8. No Time - (J. Lynne)

9. Grab The Next Train - (M. Crenshaw-D. Bern)

10. Didn't Want To Have To Do It - (John Sebastian)

11. Stranger and Stranger - (M. Crenshaw)

12. Couldn't I Just Tell You - (Todd Rundgren)

13. Red Wine - (M. Crenshaw-D. Bern-J. Ruben)

14. Never To Be Forgotten - (B. Fuller-R. Fuller)

Marshall Crenshaw Tour Dates:

September 10 - Natalie's Grandview - Columbus, OH

September 11 - Kentucky Exposition Center - Louisville, KY

September 13 - City Winery - St. Louis, MO

September 14 - City Winery - Chicago, IL

September 17 - 3rd & Lindsley - Nashville, TN

September 18 - Hotel Indigo Athens Downtown - Athens, GA

September 19 - Eddie's Attic - Decatur, GA

September 21 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC

November 13 - Elkton Music Hall - Elkton, MD

November 14 - Ram's Head - Annapolis, MD

November 16 - Birchmere - Alexandria, VA

November 20 - Center for Arts in Natick - Annapolis, MD

