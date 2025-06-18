Poppy Expands They're All Around Us Headlining Tour

(The Oriel Company) With a run of surrealist chaos in the form of an energetic, can't-miss tour across the country under her belt, the singer, songwriter, and GRAMMY-nominated subversive performance artist Poppy isn't done yet. Today, she announces additional dates on her They're All Around Us headlining tour for this September and October.
The tour is in support of the singer's 2024 album Negative Spaces, a record encapsulating a true visionary unconcerned with genre -- delicately-delivered pop, full bodied screams, synth-symbiotic '80s retro-futurism, and energy-jolted '00s pop-punk. The run of shows will feature Dying Wish, starting Sept 12th, and MSpaint throughout the entire run.
Negative Spaces followed a pair of successful collaborations for Poppy: Bad Omens' "V.A.N," which climbed the Active Rock Radio charts and has entered the top 15 at the format, and Knocked Loose's "Suffocate," which broke into the top 10 on Spotify's Viral 50 USA playlist. Her album track, "The Cost Of Giving Up," is currently Top 20 on Mediabase's Active Rock chart and #21 on Billboard Mainstream Rock. She played a fierce rendition of the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this year, watch below the tour dates.
NORTH AMERICAN DATES
SEP 2 -- Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
SEP 4 -- Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
SEP 5 -- Richmond, VA @ The National
SEP 6 -- Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore
SEP 8 -- North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues - Myrtle Beach
SEP 9 -- Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
SEP 11 -- Tuscaloosa, AL @ Mercedes-Benz Amp*
SEP 12 -- Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's
SEP 14 -- Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
SEP 15 -- Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
SEP 18 -- Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum | 102.9 Hog Havoc
SEP 19 -- St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center | 93X Family Reunion
SEP 21 -- West Des Moines @ Val Air Ballroom
SEP 22 -- Tulsa, OK @ Cains Ballroom
SEP 23 -- Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
SEP 25 -- Albuquerque, MN @ Revel
SEP 27 -- Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim
SEP 28 -- Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theatre
SEP 30 -- San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
OCT 2 -- Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
OCT 4 -- El Paso, TX @ Southwest University Park | KLAQ Rocks The Park
OCT 6 -- Dallas, TX @ House of Blues - Dallas
OCT 11 -- Mexico City @ Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú^
OCT 12 -- Mexico City @ Auditorio Blackberry
*Supporting Evanescence
^Supporting Avenged Sevenfold
