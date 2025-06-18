Poppy Expands They're All Around Us Headlining Tour

(The Oriel Company) With a run of surrealist chaos in the form of an energetic, can't-miss tour across the country under her belt, the singer, songwriter, and GRAMMY-nominated subversive performance artist Poppy isn't done yet. Today, she announces additional dates on her They're All Around Us headlining tour for this September and October.

The tour is in support of the singer's 2024 album Negative Spaces, a record encapsulating a true visionary unconcerned with genre -- delicately-delivered pop, full bodied screams, synth-symbiotic '80s retro-futurism, and energy-jolted '00s pop-punk. The run of shows will feature Dying Wish, starting Sept 12th, and MSpaint throughout the entire run.

Negative Spaces followed a pair of successful collaborations for Poppy: Bad Omens' "V.A.N," which climbed the Active Rock Radio charts and has entered the top 15 at the format, and Knocked Loose's "Suffocate," which broke into the top 10 on Spotify's Viral 50 USA playlist. Her album track, "The Cost Of Giving Up," is currently Top 20 on Mediabase's Active Rock chart and #21 on Billboard Mainstream Rock. She played a fierce rendition of the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this year, watch below the tour dates.

NORTH AMERICAN DATES

SEP 2 -- Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

SEP 4 -- Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

SEP 5 -- Richmond, VA @ The National

SEP 6 -- Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore

SEP 8 -- North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues - Myrtle Beach

SEP 9 -- Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

SEP 11 -- Tuscaloosa, AL @ Mercedes-Benz Amp*

SEP 12 -- Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

SEP 14 -- Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

SEP 15 -- Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

SEP 18 -- Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum | 102.9 Hog Havoc

SEP 19 -- St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center | 93X Family Reunion

SEP 21 -- West Des Moines @ Val Air Ballroom

SEP 22 -- Tulsa, OK @ Cains Ballroom

SEP 23 -- Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

SEP 25 -- Albuquerque, MN @ Revel

SEP 27 -- Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim

SEP 28 -- Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theatre

SEP 30 -- San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

OCT 2 -- Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

OCT 4 -- El Paso, TX @ Southwest University Park | KLAQ Rocks The Park

OCT 6 -- Dallas, TX @ House of Blues - Dallas

OCT 11 -- Mexico City @ Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú^

OCT 12 -- Mexico City @ Auditorio Blackberry

*Supporting Evanescence

^Supporting Avenged Sevenfold

Related Stories

Cursive's Tim Kashner Directs Campy, Gory Video For 'Imposturing'

Bad Omens and Poppy Deliver 'V.A.N.' Video

Fellow Robot Share Epic New Song 'Poppy Fields'

Singled Out: Poppymoon's KTHXBYE

News > Poppy