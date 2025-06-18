SG Lewis Announces New Album And North American Tour

(HRPR) SG Lewis has announced his third studio album Anemoia, set for release this September 5 via his own label Forever Days, in collaboration with Positiva. Today's announcement comes exciting news of a highly anticipated North American headline tour. Starting at ACL in Austin on September 5, the 14-date tour will take the multi-talented artist across multiple states this fall.

Marking a pivotal moment for the London-born, LA-based artist - following a string of club-focused releases and collaborations, Anemoia sees SG Lewis return to the centre of his solo artist project with a sound that's expansive, cerebral and deeply personal.

Named after the word that describes a nostalgia for a time never personally experienced, Anemoia explores SG's long-standing fascination with past eras of dance music, refining an emotional sound that draws as much from early trance, Balearic house, and 2000s electronica as it does modern pop songwriting.

"When I discovered the word Anemoia, it articulated a feeling I'd struggled to describe for so long - a nostalgia for times I never lived through," SG says. "Throughout my career, I've often referenced past eras of music, studying them inside out to understand their cultural and technical history. In doing so, I started to question my emotional connection to those times, and why they left such a mark on me. This album is rooted in the dancefloor, and even its quieter moments are shaped by Balearic sounds that are influenced from spending a lot of time in Ibiza last summer. I think a lot of the music carries an undertone of melancholy, even when it feels high in energy. More than anything, I want Anemoia to be a soundtrack to living in the present - to creating the kind of moments that others might one day feel nostalgic for."

The album follows the release of 'Back of My Mind', which premiered as BBC R1's Hottest Record last month and introduced a more introspective tone while nodding to SG's roots in euphoric, progressive electronic music. It also arrived at a time of creative renewal for SG Lewis. Having spent the past year grounding himself in his London studio after a decade of life on the road, he channelled that reflective energy into a new body of work that reaches beyond the club - blending timeless dance music influences with vivid storytelling.

This wave of new music follows on from a stellar 18 months of activity for the much-adored artist, with key collaborations alongside Tove Lo (HEAT EP), Nelly Furtado and Shygirl as well as the launch of his own label Forever Days which saw him launch his own curated headline shows across iconic venues including KOKO in London, The Knockdown Centre in New York and Ibiza's Cova Santa. SG Lewis partnered up with Mixmag last month for a very special Forever Days curated livestream and party at a central London rooftop location. Watch it back HERE. With over 1.7 billion streams to date and collaborators ranging from Elton John to Dua Lipa, SG Lewis continues to shape the future of electronic music - one era-defining record at a time.

North American Tour Dates

09/05 - Austin, TX - ACL Live

09/06 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

09/11 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

09/12 - Washington, DC - Echostage Saturday,

09/13 - Boston, MA - Royale Friday,

09/19 - Queens, NY- Knockdown Center

09/20 - Queens, NY - Knockdown Center

09/26 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

09/27 - Chicago, IL - RADIUS

10/02 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

10/04 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

10/10 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Expo Hall

10/17 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10/18 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

