Static-X Celebrate Milestone For Debut Single 'Push It'

() As the band has been busy playing to capacity rooms on their Machines Vs Monsters Tour 2025 with GWAR, metal icons Static-X haven't had a moment to enjoy their debut single "Push It" achieving Gold Record certification by the RIAA in the United States.

The song - from the band's iconic Wisconsin Death Trip album - was certified over a year ago. The AI mouthpiece X-Bot has confirmed "It's going platinum" in a news broadcast recently uploaded to the band's YouTube channel. The video calls on the public to continue to push the song towards platinum status or "get a shovel to the face." The X-Bot broadcast can be seen below.

"It's crazy how far this band has come in 25 years," says Tony Campos." Our fans are so incredible, and the streaming numbers are so consistent. At this point, the world would have to end for 'PUSH IT' not to go platinum."

In conjunction, Warner Records has reissued the music video for "Push It" in High Definition. The unforgettable music video helped launch the band to the masses thanks to the early support of MTV. The video was directed by Mick Olszewski and tapped into the clay animation style that was popular when released in 1999. Now available in High Definition for the first time, fans can experience the video in a whole new way and add to the 33-million views it has received since it published in 2009. The music video for "Push It" can be seen below:

