The Band CAMINO Announce New Album And Tour

(Atlantic) The Band CAMINO is back and bigger than ever. The Nashville-based trio - Jeffery Jordan, Spencer Stewart, and Garrison Burgess - have officially announced their forthcoming third studio album NeverAlways, arriving July 25th via Atlantic Records. The 11-track collection is previewed today by new tracks and videos: "Stupid Questions" & "Hates Me Yet (222)."

"Both 'Stupid Questions' and 'Hates Me Yet (222)' came from a similar headspace - that spiral you slip into when you care a little too much and think a little too hard," explains Jeffrey Jordan. "We wanted these songs and their visuals to capture the way overthinking can feel both ridiculous and heavy at the same time.. two sides to the same door, except one's a smirk and the other's a blow to the chest."

The band has also announced their NeverAlways fall headline tour, kicking off October 10th in Atlanta, GA with stops at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium on October 23rd and New York's Brooklyn Paramount on November 11th ahead of European and Australian legs continuing through February 2026. Ticket pre-sales begin Tuesday, June 24 with general on sale next Friday, June 27th.

The NeverAlways era kicked off with "Infinity," co-written with longtime collaborators Seth Ennis and Schmidt (capturing the classic CAMINO sound first heard on hit singles "Daphne Blue" and "See Through") and "Baggy Jeans," co-written with Captain Cuts. The forthcoming album also features collaborators Jonah Shy (Role Model, Shawn Mendes) & Gabe Simon (Noah Kahan, Gracie Abrams).

"All at once, the music is the juxtaposition of who we've been, where we're going, and where we're headed," Jordan continues. "We wouldn't have made this record five years ago. It's a perfect snapshot of what we're listening to, how our tastes have matured, and how we've evolved. We're continuing to take people on a journey."

The Band CAMINO has amassed nearly 1 billion career streams, sold out global headline tours, and received critical acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard and more. Since forming in 2015, they've unleashed a series of fan favorite projects including the My Thoughts On You EP (2016), Heaven EP (2017), tryhard EP (2019), self-titled debut LP The BAND CAMINO (2021), and sophomore LP The Dark (2023). They have delivered showstopping performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live, in addition to major festival sets at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and more. Now entering their tenth year, the trio has crafted their most substantial body of work yet alongside exhilarating live shows slated through 2026.

NORTH AMERICA

Oct 10, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct 11, 2025 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

Oct 13, 2025 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando

Oct 14, 2025 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Oct 16, 2025 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

Oct 18, 2025 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Oct 19, 2025 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Oct 21, 2025 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

Oct 23, 2025 - Hollywood, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Oct 26, 2025 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex

Oct 28, 2025 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Oct 30, 2025 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

Nov 1, 2025 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

Nov 2, 2025 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

Nov 4, 2025 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Nov 5, 2025 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Nov 7, 2025 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Nov 8, 2025 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Nov 9, 2025 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

Nov 11, 2025 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

Nov 13, 2025 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Nov 15, 2025 - Boston, MA - The MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov 16, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Nov 18, 2025 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall

Nov 20, 2025 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

Nov 21, 2025 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

Nov 22, 2025 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

UK + EU

Dec 9, 2025 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - The Garage

Dec 10, 2025 - Manchester, United Kingdom - New Century Hall

Dec 12, 2025 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Forum Kentish Town

Dec 14, 2025 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

Dec 16, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Kantine

Dec 17, 2025 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

NZ + AU

Feb 19, 2026 - Auckland, New Zealand - The Powerstation

Feb 21, 2026 - Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre

Feb 22, 2026 - Melbourne, Australia - Forum

Feb 24, 2026 - Brisbane, Australia - The Tivoli

Feb 26, 2026 - Fremantle, Australia - Freo Social

