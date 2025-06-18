The Band CAMINO Announce New Album And Tour

(Atlantic) The Band CAMINO is back and bigger than ever. The Nashville-based trio - Jeffery Jordan, Spencer Stewart, and Garrison Burgess - have officially announced their forthcoming third studio album NeverAlways, arriving July 25th via Atlantic Records. The 11-track collection is previewed today by new tracks and videos: "Stupid Questions" & "Hates Me Yet (222)."
"Both 'Stupid Questions' and 'Hates Me Yet (222)' came from a similar headspace - that spiral you slip into when you care a little too much and think a little too hard," explains Jeffrey Jordan. "We wanted these songs and their visuals to capture the way overthinking can feel both ridiculous and heavy at the same time.. two sides to the same door, except one's a smirk and the other's a blow to the chest."
The band has also announced their NeverAlways fall headline tour, kicking off October 10th in Atlanta, GA with stops at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium on October 23rd and New York's Brooklyn Paramount on November 11th ahead of European and Australian legs continuing through February 2026. Ticket pre-sales begin Tuesday, June 24 with general on sale next Friday, June 27th.
The NeverAlways era kicked off with "Infinity," co-written with longtime collaborators Seth Ennis and Schmidt (capturing the classic CAMINO sound first heard on hit singles "Daphne Blue" and "See Through") and "Baggy Jeans," co-written with Captain Cuts. The forthcoming album also features collaborators Jonah Shy (Role Model, Shawn Mendes) & Gabe Simon (Noah Kahan, Gracie Abrams).
"All at once, the music is the juxtaposition of who we've been, where we're going, and where we're headed," Jordan continues. "We wouldn't have made this record five years ago. It's a perfect snapshot of what we're listening to, how our tastes have matured, and how we've evolved. We're continuing to take people on a journey."
The Band CAMINO has amassed nearly 1 billion career streams, sold out global headline tours, and received critical acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard and more. Since forming in 2015, they've unleashed a series of fan favorite projects including the My Thoughts On You EP (2016), Heaven EP (2017), tryhard EP (2019), self-titled debut LP The BAND CAMINO (2021), and sophomore LP The Dark (2023). They have delivered showstopping performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live, in addition to major festival sets at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and more. Now entering their tenth year, the trio has crafted their most substantial body of work yet alongside exhilarating live shows slated through 2026.
NORTH AMERICA
Oct 10, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
Oct 11, 2025 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium
Oct 13, 2025 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando
Oct 14, 2025 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
Oct 16, 2025 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company
Oct 18, 2025 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
Oct 19, 2025 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
Oct 21, 2025 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
Oct 23, 2025 - Hollywood, CA - Hollywood Palladium
Oct 26, 2025 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex
Oct 28, 2025 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Oct 30, 2025 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
Nov 1, 2025 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
Nov 2, 2025 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
Nov 4, 2025 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
Nov 5, 2025 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Nov 7, 2025 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
Nov 8, 2025 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Nov 9, 2025 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
Nov 11, 2025 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
Nov 13, 2025 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
Nov 15, 2025 - Boston, MA - The MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Nov 16, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
Nov 18, 2025 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Nov 20, 2025 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
Nov 21, 2025 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
Nov 22, 2025 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle
UK + EU
Dec 9, 2025 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - The Garage
Dec 10, 2025 - Manchester, United Kingdom - New Century Hall
Dec 12, 2025 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Forum Kentish Town
Dec 14, 2025 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat
Dec 16, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Kantine
Dec 17, 2025 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater
NZ + AU
Feb 19, 2026 - Auckland, New Zealand - The Powerstation
Feb 21, 2026 - Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre
Feb 22, 2026 - Melbourne, Australia - Forum
Feb 24, 2026 - Brisbane, Australia - The Tivoli
Feb 26, 2026 - Fremantle, Australia - Freo Social
