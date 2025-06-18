The Wood Brothers Announce U.S. Tour And Share New Song

(CMM) The Wood Brothers have announced a 17-date U.S. tour this fall in support of their forthcoming studio album Puff Of Smoke, due August 1 via Honey Jar/Thirty Tigers. The tour begins November 6 at the Bijou Theatre in Knoxville, TN, and makes stops across the Midwest throughout November, with performances at Old Forester's Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY, Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis, MN, and Riviera Theatre in Chicago, IL.

The second leg continues through the Northeast in December, including shows at the 9:30 Club in Washington, DC, Roxian Theatre in Pittsburgh, PA, and Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, NY, before concluding at Lebanon Opera House in Lebanon, NH.

Artist presale tickets for the newly announced dates are available today, June 18, at 2 p.m. CT. Local presales begin Thursday, June 19, at 10 a.m. local time. General on-sale starts Friday, June 20, at 10 a.m. local time.

Alongside the tour announcement, The Wood Brothers have released "The Trick," the third single from Puff Of Smoke. Sonically distinct from their previous work, the track is anchored by Jano Rix's distorted Fender Rhodes and a driving upright bass figure by Chris Wood. Lyrically, it explores themes of detachment, which have become a recurring focus in the band's recent songwriting. "The Trick" follows earlier singles "Pray God Listens" and "Witness."

Fall 2025 Tour Dates

11/6 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre

11/7 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

11/8 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall

11/9 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

11/11 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre

11/12 - Iowa City, IA - The Englert Theatre

11/13 - Minneapolis, MN - Pantages Theatre

11/14 - Madison, WI - Wisconsin Union Theater - Shannon Hall

11/15 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

12/3 - York, PA - Appell Center for the Performing Arts (already announced)

12/4 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

12/5 - Allentown, PA - Archer Music Hall

12/6 - Ithaca, NY - State Theatre of Ithaca

12/7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

12/10 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

12/12 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

12/13 - Lebanon, NH - Lebanon Opera House

