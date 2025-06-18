The Wood Brothers Announce U.S. Tour And Share New Song

(CMM) The Wood Brothers have announced a 17-date U.S. tour this fall in support of their forthcoming studio album Puff Of Smoke, due August 1 via Honey Jar/Thirty Tigers. The tour begins November 6 at the Bijou Theatre in Knoxville, TN, and makes stops across the Midwest throughout November, with performances at Old Forester's Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY, Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis, MN, and Riviera Theatre in Chicago, IL.
The second leg continues through the Northeast in December, including shows at the 9:30 Club in Washington, DC, Roxian Theatre in Pittsburgh, PA, and Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, NY, before concluding at Lebanon Opera House in Lebanon, NH.
Artist presale tickets for the newly announced dates are available today, June 18, at 2 p.m. CT. Local presales begin Thursday, June 19, at 10 a.m. local time. General on-sale starts Friday, June 20, at 10 a.m. local time.
Alongside the tour announcement, The Wood Brothers have released "The Trick," the third single from Puff Of Smoke. Sonically distinct from their previous work, the track is anchored by Jano Rix's distorted Fender Rhodes and a driving upright bass figure by Chris Wood. Lyrically, it explores themes of detachment, which have become a recurring focus in the band's recent songwriting. "The Trick" follows earlier singles "Pray God Listens" and "Witness."
Fall 2025 Tour Dates
11/6 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre
11/7 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone
11/8 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall
11/9 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre
11/11 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre
11/12 - Iowa City, IA - The Englert Theatre
11/13 - Minneapolis, MN - Pantages Theatre
11/14 - Madison, WI - Wisconsin Union Theater - Shannon Hall
11/15 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
12/3 - York, PA - Appell Center for the Performing Arts (already announced)
12/4 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
12/5 - Allentown, PA - Archer Music Hall
12/6 - Ithaca, NY - State Theatre of Ithaca
12/7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
12/10 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
12/12 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
12/13 - Lebanon, NH - Lebanon Opera House
