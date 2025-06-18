.

ZFM (Kik Tracee, Enuff Z'Nuff, ex Fear Factory) Release 'New Leaf' Video

06-18-2025
ZFM (Kik Tracee, Enuff Z'Nuff, ex Fear Factory) Release 'New Leaf' Video

(DF) ZFM, comprised of lead vocalist Stephen Shareaux (Kik Tracee), guitarist Drew Fortier (The Lucid, ex Bang Tango), guitarist Brynn Arens (Flipp), bassist Chip Z'Nuff (Enuff Z'Nuff), drummer Mike Heller (Raven, The Lucid, ex Fear Factory) and pianist K.L. Doty- will release their debut album, 'anthology', July 18th via SpoilerHead Records.

The music video for the single, "New Leaf" was shot in January 2016 and is the first in a trio of videos filmed during that time to be released with "Aflame" and "Downtown" to soon follow. The "New Leaf" video was directed by and shot by Joe Placzkowski and Frank Ritter.

Joining together as an unlikely collaboration between the hard rock and metal elite, the upcoming album from ZFM, 'anthology', is alternative rock with a modern twist of otherworldly beauty and abrasive heaviness that has been long gestating to be heard.

Related Stories
ZFM (Kik Tracee, Enuff Z'Nuff, ex Fear Factory) Release 'New Leaf' Video

ZFM Featuring Kik Tracee, Enuff Z'nuff And The Lucid Announce Debut Album

News > ZFM

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne's Final Concert Livestream Trailer Released- Static-X Celebrate Milestone For Debut Single 'Push It'- more

Hatebreed's Wayne Lozinak To Undergo Brain Surgery- Sting & Andy Summers Reunite For 'murder By Numbers' With Christian McBride- Warped Tour Kickoff- more

Day In Country

Telluride Bluegrass To Be Livestreamed- Parker McCollum Celebrating New Album with TV Appearances This Week- Waylon Jennings Unreleased Album- more

-
Day In Pop

Third Man Reissues Marvin Gaye 'What's Going On?' Book-G- Dragon Launching World Tour- Ryn Weaver Returns with First New Single In Ten Years 'Odin St'- more

Reviews

Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments

RockPile: Willie Nile And More

'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi

Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun

Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix

Latest News

Major League Reunites To Celebrate 15th Anniversary of Debut Album The Truth Is

ZFM (Kik Tracee, Enuff Z'Nuff, ex Fear Factory) Release 'New Leaf' Video

Ozzy Osbourne's Final Concert Livestream Trailer Released

Static-X Celebrate Milestone For Debut Single 'Push It'

Filter's Richard Patrick Guests On New Episode Of 'INFLUENCED with Billy Morrison'

Marshall Crenshaw Previews 'From The Hellhole' With 'Move Now'

Danko Jones Announce New Album 'Leo Rising'

Watch We Are Scientists' Brand New 'What You Want Is Gone' Video