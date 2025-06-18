ZFM (Kik Tracee, Enuff Z'Nuff, ex Fear Factory) Release 'New Leaf' Video

(DF) ZFM, comprised of lead vocalist Stephen Shareaux (Kik Tracee), guitarist Drew Fortier (The Lucid, ex Bang Tango), guitarist Brynn Arens (Flipp), bassist Chip Z'Nuff (Enuff Z'Nuff), drummer Mike Heller (Raven, The Lucid, ex Fear Factory) and pianist K.L. Doty- will release their debut album, 'anthology', July 18th via SpoilerHead Records.
The music video for the single, "New Leaf" was shot in January 2016 and is the first in a trio of videos filmed during that time to be released with "Aflame" and "Downtown" to soon follow. The "New Leaf" video was directed by and shot by Joe Placzkowski and Frank Ritter.
Joining together as an unlikely collaboration between the hard rock and metal elite, the upcoming album from ZFM, 'anthology', is alternative rock with a modern twist of otherworldly beauty and abrasive heaviness that has been long gestating to be heard.
ZFM Featuring Kik Tracee, Enuff Z'nuff And The Lucid Announce Debut Album
