Austin Meade Returns To His Roots With 'Almost Famous' Video

(Freeman) Texan rocker Austin Meade taps into his working-class roots and tongue-in-cheek swagger with his brand-new single, "ALMOST FAMOUS," available now alongside a new music video.

Fueled by gritty guitars, southern charm, and Meade's signature lyrical wit, "ALMOST FAMOUS" is an anthem for every underdog making noise just outside the spotlight. The track delivers a raw and raucous blend of dive-bar honesty and rock 'n' roll resilience - a perfect snapshot of Meade's world.

Anchored by a chorus that hits like a cold Busch Lite on a hot Texas night:

"I'm just a white-trash dive-bar

Local favorite

Front porch rockstar, Busch Lite wasted

They say I'm something but I never asked for this

Guess that I'm alright with being

Almost famous"

"ALMOST FAMOUS" showcases Meade's continued evolution, blending sharp songwriting with the unfiltered energy that's made him one of Texas's most exciting names in rock today.

The single lands as Meade hits the road once again, continuing his relentless tour schedule across the U.S., bringing his electric live show to packed clubs and festival stages alike.

Meade comments on the new single:"Some days you feel like you're on top and some days you feel like nothing is going to work out. I loved writing this and calling myself out. What's the point in making records if you can't have fun with it?"

