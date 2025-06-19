Close Enemies' Tom Hamilton and Trace Foster Appearing on Trunk Nation Today

(OMG) Tom Hamilton and Trace Foster of the rising hard rock band Close Enemies will appear today on Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk, airing on SiriusXM's Faction Talk 103 at 3 PM EST / 12 PM PST. The two will sit down with legendary rock journalist Eddie Trunk to discuss the band's latest single "Rain", upcoming tour dates and what's next for the project.

The band recently released their new single "Rain" through TLG|ROCK, distributed through Virgin Music Group. The band shares, "'Rain' urges us to rise above adversity and spark change. Be bold, think big, and dream even bigger. It's a call to action amidst adversity to manifest a transformative shift."

The accompanying lyric visualizer, crafted by director Tom Flynn, captures the spirit of the band. "Tom took the footage we sent him and created a lyric video that not only showcases the message of the song but really captures our personalities and the fun we're having as Close Enemies," the band explains.

In support of the release, Close Enemies have announced upcoming tour dates under the banner "An Evening with Close Enemies - Live in Concert." Fans can expect an intimate experience showcasing the band's undeniable chemistry and a setlist packed with songs from Aerosmith & The Baby's along with their originals.

Related Stories

Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Share 'Rain' Visualizer

Aerosmith Offhsoot Close Enemies Share 'Sweet Baby Jesus' Video

Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Announce New Tour Dates

Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Go 'Inside Out' With New Single

News > Close Enemies