Close Enemies' Tom Hamilton and Trace Foster Appearing on Trunk Nation Today

(OMG) Tom Hamilton and Trace Foster of the rising hard rock band Close Enemies will appear today on Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk, airing on SiriusXM's Faction Talk 103 at 3 PM EST / 12 PM PST. The two will sit down with legendary rock journalist Eddie Trunk to discuss the band's latest single "Rain", upcoming tour dates and what's next for the project.
The band recently released their new single "Rain" through TLG|ROCK, distributed through Virgin Music Group. The band shares, "'Rain' urges us to rise above adversity and spark change. Be bold, think big, and dream even bigger. It's a call to action amidst adversity to manifest a transformative shift."
The accompanying lyric visualizer, crafted by director Tom Flynn, captures the spirit of the band. "Tom took the footage we sent him and created a lyric video that not only showcases the message of the song but really captures our personalities and the fun we're having as Close Enemies," the band explains.
In support of the release, Close Enemies have announced upcoming tour dates under the banner "An Evening with Close Enemies - Live in Concert." Fans can expect an intimate experience showcasing the band's undeniable chemistry and a setlist packed with songs from Aerosmith & The Baby's along with their originals.
Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Share 'Rain' Visualizer
Aerosmith Offhsoot Close Enemies Share 'Sweet Baby Jesus' Video
Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Announce New Tour Dates
Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Go 'Inside Out' With New Single
First 2026 Warped Tour Date Announced- Silverstein Recruit Dayseeker's Rory Rodriguez For New Song 'Drain The Blood'- ASIA Ink With Frontiers Music- more
Ozzy Osbourne's Final Concert Livestream Trailer Released- Static-X Celebrate Milestone For Debut Single 'Push It'- more
Telluride Bluegrass To Be Livestreamed- Parker McCollum Celebrating New Album with TV Appearances This Week- Waylon Jennings Unreleased Album- more
Third Man Reissues Marvin Gaye 'What's Going On?' Book-G- Dragon Launching World Tour- Ryn Weaver Returns with First New Single In Ten Years 'Odin St'- more
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
Nine Inch Nails Kick Off Global Peel It Back Tour
Close Enemies' Tom Hamilton and Trace Foster Appearing on Trunk Nation Today
Peter Bjorn and John's Peter Moren Shares New SunYears Song
Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar Marathon Coming
First 2026 Warped Tour Date Announced
Silverstein Recruit Dayseeker's Rory Rodriguez For New Song 'Drain The Blood'
ASIA Ink New Deal With Frontiers Music
Steve Perry Thanks Fans For Successful Charity Auction