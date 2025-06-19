Frame and Mantle Take Fans To The 'Green Grove Zone'

(BPM) Frame and Mantle has today released their new single "Green Grove Zone", streaming now here. The song is the latest from the band's forthcoming sophomore album, Well Of Light, which is set to be released on June 27th. Featuring recent singles "Standstill" and "Down A Thousand", Well of Light was recorded with Larry Luther at Mr. Smalls Recording Studio in Pittsburgh.
"This song was the last song we finished for the album, and those songs usually end up being our favorite of the bunch. 'Green Grove Zone' is no exception, and we feel it presents a window into where our band's sound and style is heading in the future," the band shares.
They continue: "Stylistically, it kind of blends our old (like "first EP" old) Title Fight-inspired sound with a more melodic Taking Back Sunday-esque vocal delivery. It's a driving indie-punk cut that features lyrics grappling with feelings of anxiety consuming someone in a relationship."
Post-emo pioneers Frame and Mantle formed in 2014 in northwest Pennsylvania. Now based in Pittsburgh, the band's previous releases, 2016's While Our Fields Lie Fallow EP, 2019's debut full length Lost Under Nighttime Sky, and the 2023 EP Above a Burning World, embraced both post-rock builds and textures and emo-indebted urgency. Frame and Mantle will be releasing their long-awaited sophomore album, titled Well of Light, on June 27, 2025.
The artwork for Well of Light and latest single "Green Grove Zone" were provided by Brookesia Studio, known for their work with bands like The World Is a Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, Osees, Amyl and the Sniffers, and more.
