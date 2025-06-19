Nine Inch Nails Kick Off Global Peel It Back Tour

(Live Nation) This past week, Nine Inch Nails launched their highly anticipated Peel It Back Tour 2025 with the first three shows of the 41-date global run taking place in Dublin, Manchester, and London. The tour introduces one of the band's most ambitious productions to date: a four-act experience rooted in classic NIN style but reimagined through cutting-edge design.
Since the beginning of their career, Nine Inch Nails have been known for their incredible live show and inspired visuals. For this tour, Reznor worked alongside creative director Todd Tourso and MTLA.studio. Joining them is long time NIN lighting designer, Paul "Arlo" Guthrie.
The show features raw, handheld cinematography and immersive visuals projected onto translucent fabric-foregoing traditional LED panels and video screens in favor of a 3D, multi-layered environment unlike anything fans have seen before.
Each night is unique, with an evolving setlist that spans the band's robust 37-year catalog. Over the first three shows, the set has opened with a rare, intimate, reimagined set on the B-stage, including powerful renditions of "Right Where It Belongs", "Piggy" (first live performances since 2009), and "That's What I Get" (first live performance since 1991).
The full band then took over the main stage for Act 2, delivering high-energy performances of fan favorites like "March of the Pigs" and "Reptile" while sweeping visuals cascaded across the layers of fabric. Act 3 featured a return from tour opener Boys Noize, who joined the band for renditions of "Vessel" (first live performance since 2014), "Came Back Haunted" (first performance since 2018), and "Branches/Bones"-bringing a techno-driven energy reminiscent of a Boiler Room set.
The final act saw the band return to the main stage, performing against a towering wall of light and closing the night with NIN classics "Head Like a Hole", "The Perfect Drug", "Closer", and more. The energy of the crowd was unmatched, as the band transformed The O2 into an entirely new world for one unforgettable night.
The Peel It Back Tour continues this Friday, June 20 in Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena, ahead of additional stops across Europe in Milan, Zurich, Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris, and more. The North America leg kicks off on Wednesday, August 6 in Oakland, CA at Oakland Arena and will feature shows in Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, Houston and more before wrapping up on Friday, September 19 in Los Angeles, CA at Kia Forum.
PEEL IT BACK WORLD TOUR 2025 DATES:
Sun Jun 15 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
Tue Jun 17 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
Wed Jun 18 - London, UK - The O2
Fri Jun 20 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
Sat Jun 21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting^
Tue Jun 24 - Milan, Italy - Parco della Musica Novegro
Thu Jun 26 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
Fri Jun 27 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle
Sun Jun 29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
Tue Jul 01 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena
Thu Jul 03 - Gdynia, Poland - Open'er^
Sat Jul 05 - Roskilde, DK - Roskilde^
Mon Jul 07 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
Fri Jul 11 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool^
Sat Jul 12 - Oeiras, Portugal - NOS Alive^
Wed Aug 06 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
Fri Aug 08 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Sun Aug 10 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Tue Aug 12 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Aug 14 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center
Fri Aug 15 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Sun Aug 17 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Tue Aug 19 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Wed Aug 20 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Fri Aug 22 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Sat Aug 23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Tue Aug 26 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
Wed Aug 27 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Fri Aug 29 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Sun Aug 31 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Tue Sep 02 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
Wed Sep 03 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
Fri Sep 05 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center
Sat Sep 06 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Tue Sep 09 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena
Wed Sep 10 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Fri Sep 12 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Sat Sep 13 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Tue Sep 16 - Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena (formerly Footprint Center)
Thu Sep 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
Fri Sep 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
^Festival Date
Richie Kotzen Almost Joined Nine Inch Nails
Boys Noize Joining Nine Inch Nails' Peel It Back World Tour
Nine Inch Nails Announce Peel It Back Tour
Nine Inch Nails Delay World Tour Announcement Due To L.A. Fires
First 2026 Warped Tour Date Announced- Silverstein Recruit Dayseeker's Rory Rodriguez For New Song 'Drain The Blood'- ASIA Ink With Frontiers Music- more
Ozzy Osbourne's Final Concert Livestream Trailer Released- Static-X Celebrate Milestone For Debut Single 'Push It'- more
Telluride Bluegrass To Be Livestreamed- Parker McCollum Celebrating New Album with TV Appearances This Week- Waylon Jennings Unreleased Album- more
Third Man Reissues Marvin Gaye 'What's Going On?' Book-G- Dragon Launching World Tour- Ryn Weaver Returns with First New Single In Ten Years 'Odin St'- more
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
Nine Inch Nails Kick Off Global Peel It Back Tour
Close Enemies' Tom Hamilton and Trace Foster Appearing on Trunk Nation Today
Peter Bjorn and John's Peter Moren Shares New SunYears Song
Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar Marathon Coming
First 2026 Warped Tour Date Announced
Silverstein Recruit Dayseeker's Rory Rodriguez For New Song 'Drain The Blood'
ASIA Ink New Deal With Frontiers Music
Steve Perry Thanks Fans For Successful Charity Auction