Nine Inch Nails Kick Off Global Peel It Back Tour

(Live Nation) This past week, Nine Inch Nails launched their highly anticipated Peel It Back Tour 2025 with the first three shows of the 41-date global run taking place in Dublin, Manchester, and London. The tour introduces one of the band's most ambitious productions to date: a four-act experience rooted in classic NIN style but reimagined through cutting-edge design.

Since the beginning of their career, Nine Inch Nails have been known for their incredible live show and inspired visuals. For this tour, Reznor worked alongside creative director Todd Tourso and MTLA.studio. Joining them is long time NIN lighting designer, Paul "Arlo" Guthrie.

The show features raw, handheld cinematography and immersive visuals projected onto translucent fabric-foregoing traditional LED panels and video screens in favor of a 3D, multi-layered environment unlike anything fans have seen before.

Each night is unique, with an evolving setlist that spans the band's robust 37-year catalog. Over the first three shows, the set has opened with a rare, intimate, reimagined set on the B-stage, including powerful renditions of "Right Where It Belongs", "Piggy" (first live performances since 2009), and "That's What I Get" (first live performance since 1991).

The full band then took over the main stage for Act 2, delivering high-energy performances of fan favorites like "March of the Pigs" and "Reptile" while sweeping visuals cascaded across the layers of fabric. Act 3 featured a return from tour opener Boys Noize, who joined the band for renditions of "Vessel" (first live performance since 2014), "Came Back Haunted" (first performance since 2018), and "Branches/Bones"-bringing a techno-driven energy reminiscent of a Boiler Room set.

The final act saw the band return to the main stage, performing against a towering wall of light and closing the night with NIN classics "Head Like a Hole", "The Perfect Drug", "Closer", and more. The energy of the crowd was unmatched, as the band transformed The O2 into an entirely new world for one unforgettable night.

The Peel It Back Tour continues this Friday, June 20 in Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena, ahead of additional stops across Europe in Milan, Zurich, Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris, and more. The North America leg kicks off on Wednesday, August 6 in Oakland, CA at Oakland Arena and will feature shows in Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, Houston and more before wrapping up on Friday, September 19 in Los Angeles, CA at Kia Forum.

PEEL IT BACK WORLD TOUR 2025 DATES:

Sun Jun 15 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

Tue Jun 17 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

Wed Jun 18 - London, UK - The O2

Fri Jun 20 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

Sat Jun 21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting^

Tue Jun 24 - Milan, Italy - Parco della Musica Novegro

Thu Jun 26 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

Fri Jun 27 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle

Sun Jun 29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

Tue Jul 01 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena

Thu Jul 03 - Gdynia, Poland - Open'er^

Sat Jul 05 - Roskilde, DK - Roskilde^

Mon Jul 07 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

Fri Jul 11 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool^

Sat Jul 12 - Oeiras, Portugal - NOS Alive^

Wed Aug 06 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Fri Aug 08 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Sun Aug 10 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Tue Aug 12 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Thu Aug 14 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

Fri Aug 15 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Sun Aug 17 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Tue Aug 19 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Wed Aug 20 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Fri Aug 22 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Sat Aug 23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Tue Aug 26 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Wed Aug 27 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Fri Aug 29 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Sun Aug 31 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Tue Sep 02 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Wed Sep 03 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Fri Sep 05 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center

Sat Sep 06 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Tue Sep 09 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

Wed Sep 10 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Fri Sep 12 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sat Sep 13 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Tue Sep 16 - Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena (formerly Footprint Center)

Thu Sep 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Fri Sep 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

^Festival Date

