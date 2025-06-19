Peter Bjorn and John's Peter Moren Shares New SunYears Song

(The Syndicate) Peter Moren (Peter Bjorn and John) has been teasing his forthcoming album under the SunYears moniker, The Song Forlorn, with recently released singles "Last Night On the Mountain" featuring Lisa Hannigan and Sam Genders, "Dark Eyes" and "(Going To A) Cruel Country."

In addition to Lisa Hannigan and Sam Genders, The Song Forlorn will feature guest appearances and collaborations from Nicole Atkins, de clair and Madison Cunningham. The new album, due August 21, 2025 via Villa, includes the catchy Americana-tinged - pedal steel and all - "Spanner In The Works" which is out today alongside its accompanying music video.

A colorful, swinging journey through decades of devotion to songcraft. This one goes full circle - and lands right at the heart. These tunes, delightful and delicately crafted alternative-folk music, are the first he's shared since his debut full-length, Come Fetch My Soul!, which featured collaborations with Jess Williamson on the title track, Ron Sexsmith and Eric D. Johnson.

Speaking on the song, Moren says "This song is an allegorical tale inspired by my life in music. All the wondrous things it has given, pleasure, excitement, creative fulfillment, but also the pitfalls, dead ends, and rocky roads. It has continuously changed my personality and outlook on things."

"Spanner In The Works," in addition to appearing on the upcoming album, also serves as the title track of an EP out today featuring two additional covers, "Absolute Beginners" by David Bowie and "Like an Old Fashioned Waltz" by Sandy Denny. Speaking on the songs, Moren says "...the great pedal steel player Roger Gustafsson invited me to guest at his club at a suburban Stockholm cinema where he plays with musical guests. I sent him some originals and some covers we could try, and 'Like an Old Fashioned Waltz' felt like a perfect fit. I do love a waltz-time gem, and this is just such a beautiful, yearning lyric and melody." As for the Bowie cover, he recalls "I have loved 'Absolute Beginners' since it was released when I was a wee boy. The fantastic form which keeps shifting and building, the chords, the melody, the words - high drama and so much emotion. To me, it is a shiny pearl of a composition and, as a pure song, one of his very best and most eternal. I always dreamt of singing it. But it seemed so tricky. After Bowie sadly passed, I was one of the organizers behind a charity tribute concert at Sodra Teatern in Stockholm, and the chance finally came. It feels lovely to have captured the passion we feel for it on tape. Hope you all enjoy! Extra points to Andreas Nordell's gorgeous harmony singing on both numbers here - and to our mate Ruben Engzell at Studio Skutan who recorded and mixed it all!"

