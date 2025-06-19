Silverstein Recruit Dayseeker's Rory Rodriguez For New Song 'Drain The Blood'

(BPM) Silverstein unleashes one of their most ambitious singles yet with "Drain The Blood", featuring Rory Rodriguez of Dayseeker. Out now via UNFD, the track arrives alongside a gripping new video.

"Each time I start making an album I have a self-imposed rule: I can't abandon my first idea. Whatever I start on day one, I have to finish. Usually the song ends up in the trash, but this time it was 'Drain the Blood,' which is my favourite song of the entire project - maybe our entire career," shares guitarist Paul Marc Rousseau.

"The premise of the song is very simple: keep your AI out of my art. I wanted every part of the song to feel unexpected and a little out-of-context. Irrational and human. Like, an AI would have never made these choices. The lyrics are irreverent and over-dramatic, but only time will tell if they're completely science fiction."

He continues: "My favourite moment of the song is when Rory enters with 'Can I be honest now? I don't see a way we get beyond this hell.' The line just feels so right with him singing it. It's like he's the voice of reason and even he feels defeated by technology. He almost goes through the five stages of grief and recaps the whole concept in 20 seconds."

"'Drain the Blood' is our response to the growing fear that machines are starting to replace what makes music (and other art) human. It's a warning, a cry of resistance, and a reminder that emotion can't be automated," adds front man Shane Told. "We wanted the video to reflect that, so Rory and I got together in LA to shoot it in this strange, creepy studio that felt like something out of Severance or Black Mirror. Then we took it to the LA River, channeling the gritty, dystopian energy of Terminator 2. It felt like we were capturing some of the scariest possibilities of the future - the kind where creativity gets stripped of its humanity. Rory brought such a raw energy to the track and the shoot. It made the whole vision come alive."

The result is one of Silverstein's most visually striking videos to date - equal parts cinematic and unsettling.

The song marks the second single from Silverstein's forthcoming album Pink Moon, the second chapter in their ambitious 16-song double album. Conceived and recorded during a transformative stretch in the high desert of Joshua Tree, the album is set to be released on September 12 via UNFD.

