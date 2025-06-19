Steve Hackett Shares 'Fly On A Windshield' Live Video featuring Marillion's Steve Rothery

(Chipster) Steve Hackett proudly presents 'The Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall', a stunning audio/visual document of his show at the iconic London venue in October 2024, set for release on the 11th July 2025. Today he is pleased to reveal a video of the band performing 'Fly On A Windshield', featuring a guest appearance from Marillion's Steve Rothery, who trades guitar solos with Hackett in the second part of the track.

Steve Hackett comments: "I'm excited about the upcoming Steve Hackett: Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall release, and pleased to launch this live clip of Fly on a Windshield, one of my favourite moments on the album. I very much enjoyed creating my guitar contribution for this track, and on this release is also Steve Rothery's fabulous contribution, as we exchange licks."

Steve and his live band celebrate the 50th anniversary of the legendary Genesis concept album 'The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway', with a selection of his favourite tracks from that album including 'Fly On A Windshield' & 'Lilywhite Lilith'. The live set also includes other Genesis & solo classics, including music from his most recent acclaimed album 'The Circus And The Nightwhale'. This special evening saw the band joined by guests including Ray Wilson, Steve Rothery, Amanda Lehmann & John Hackett.

Steve comments: "I was so happy to revisit the Lamb on tour. The Royal Albert Hall evening was particularly memorable. It is my favourite London venue and the atmosphere there that night was absolutely electric... I was really pleased that everyone in the band and the performing guests pulled it off with flying colours!"

Expertly mixed by Grammy-award winning engineer Chris Lord-Alge, and mastered by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound, the night was filmed by longtime collaborator Paul M Green, and is presented as Special Edition 2CD+Blu-ray Digipak which includes 5.1 Surround Sound & bonus interview content. The vinyl arrives as a deluxe 4LP 180g boxset, including 12-page LP-size booklet featuring photos from the evening.

