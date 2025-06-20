Chris Janson Previews 'Wild Horse' Album With 'The Bride' Video

(TPR) Country music hitmaker and award-winning artist, Chris Janson, has announced his upcoming fifth studio album, Wild Horses, out on August 1st and is available to pre-save now. His latest release off the forthcoming album, in which Janson co-wrote and co-produced every track, is the soundtrack to every couple's special day.

"The Bride," out now alongside its official music video, written by Janson, Mitch Oglesby, Adam Wood and Michael Wayne Wilkes, follows a love story that took shape the moment Janson locked eyes with his wife for the first time.

"The Bride" follows Janson's powerfully patriotic, "This Flag," and current radio single and summertime party-starter, "Me & A Beer" - which was the most added track upon impact. Each of these songs are featured on Janson's upcoming album, Wild Horses.

Wild Horses Track Listing:

1. Wild Horses

2. What You're Missing

3. Me & A Beer

4. Fight For A Girl

5. Up To You

6. Want To With You

7. The Bride

8. What I'm For

9. This Flag

10. Father Figure

11. Hung Up On

12. I Don't Give A Damn

13. Hardest Huntin' Season featuring Jamey Johnson

14. You Ain't Seen It All

15. The Broken

