Chris Janson Previews 'Wild Horse' Album With 'The Bride' Video

(TPR) Country music hitmaker and award-winning artist, Chris Janson, has announced his upcoming fifth studio album, Wild Horses, out on August 1st and is available to pre-save now. His latest release off the forthcoming album, in which Janson co-wrote and co-produced every track, is the soundtrack to every couple's special day.
"The Bride," out now alongside its official music video, written by Janson, Mitch Oglesby, Adam Wood and Michael Wayne Wilkes, follows a love story that took shape the moment Janson locked eyes with his wife for the first time.
"The Bride" follows Janson's powerfully patriotic, "This Flag," and current radio single and summertime party-starter, "Me & A Beer" - which was the most added track upon impact. Each of these songs are featured on Janson's upcoming album, Wild Horses.
Wild Horses Track Listing:
1. Wild Horses
2. What You're Missing
3. Me & A Beer
4. Fight For A Girl
5. Up To You
6. Want To With You
7. The Bride
8. What I'm For
9. This Flag
10. Father Figure
11. Hung Up On
12. I Don't Give A Damn
13. Hardest Huntin' Season featuring Jamey Johnson
14. You Ain't Seen It All
15. The Broken
Chris Janson Saves The Day at Country Under the Stars Concert
Chris Janson Shares 'This Flag' Video For Memorial Day
Chris Janson's 'Me & A Beer' Most Added At Country Radio
Chris Janson Announces New Single 'Me & A Beer'
Motley Crue Revisit 'Home Sweet Home' With Dolly Parton- Frank Bello of Anthrax Reveals Surprise Collaboration- Muse Return With New Single 'Unravelling'- more
First 2026 Warped Tour Date Announced- Silverstein Recruit Dayseeker's Rory Rodriguez For New Song 'Drain The Blood'- ASIA Ink With Frontiers Music- more
Kenny Chesney To Do TalkShopLive Stream For Heart*Life*Music- Megan Moroney Fast Forwards To '6 Months Later' With New Single- more
Public Enemy Kick Off World Tour That Includes Guns N' Roses Dates- Gucci Mane Returns With 'Episodes'- Rhiannon Rodriguez Shares 'Float' Video- more
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
Motley Crue Revisit 'Home Sweet Home' With Dolly Parton
Muse Return With New Single 'Unravelling'
Watch Enter Shikari Rock 'Satellites' With Sam Ryder At Wembley
Frank Bello of Anthrax Reveals Surprise Collaboration
I Prevail Go 'Into Hell' With New Video
Hear Joe Bonamassa's New Song 'Trigger Finger'
Deep Purple Announce Super Deluxe Edition of Made In Japan
Lynyrd Skynyrd Stream 'Simple Man' Performance With Shinedown's Brent Smith