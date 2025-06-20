Country For A Cause Raises $90,000 For Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital

(2911) Once again, great things happen when the country music community comes together for a cause! Country For A Cause pulled out all the stops during their CMA Fest 2025 concert at Nashville's 3rd & Lindsley and raised $90,000 for Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt and celebrated the 11th Anniversary with a four-hour show like no other!

Hosted by country legend T.G. Sheppard & Kelly Lang, along with Devon O'Day, an eclectic group of stellar performers, including hosts T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang, along with special guests The Oak Ridge Boys, Moe Bandy, Mandy Barnett, John Berry, T. Graham Brown, Tim Atwood, Trey Calloway, Lacy J. Dalton, Billie Jo Jones, Jimmy Fortune, The Malpass Brothers, The Kody Norris Show, Mark Wills, Michelle Wright, and Billy Yates, along with surprise appearances by Grayson Russell, Ruby Leigh, and John Schneider all donated their time and talents to raise money to help children in their health care journey. The event was sponsored by Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms Chicken and the group of dynamic entertainers performed to a sold-out house for the sixth consecutive year.

"The entire team at Country for A Cause remains a dedicated supporter of Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt," said Meg Rush, MD, MMHC, President of Monroe Carell. "We are so grateful for their incredible gifts of time, talent and music industry connections to raise necessary funds to support our mission. It is community support like this that make possible everything we do to care for our young patients and their families. This dedication helps to advance our mission of compassionate care, game-changing research and innovative clinical training."

"The entire Country For A Cause team is thrilled with the fundraising results from our production this year to benefit Monroe Carell in Nashville, Tennessee! Thank you to Scott Sexton, our CEO, the Board of Directors, the volunteers, the venue, Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms, Mezek Films, our radio partner at 106.7 Y'all FM, American Paint Hats, and the artists who give it their all to make this year's show so successful. A huge amount of gratitude goes to our devoted audiences who return year after year with their generous contributions and support. This year, we doubled our VIP seating, and they all still sold out in less about 48 hours, with the general admission tickets selling out well in advance of our show date. I cannot wait to see what 2026 will bring!" - Sherri Forrest, President of Country For A Cause

