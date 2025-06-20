Frank Bello of Anthrax Reveals Surprise Collaboration

(Submitted) Frank Bello of Anthrax recently joined host Mark Strigl live on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard (Channel 38) for an in-depth conversation that covered everything from Anthrax's upcoming music to his involvement in Ozzy Osbourne's final bow, "Back to the Beginning."
The live broadcast aired on Tuesday, July 17, and featured not only Strigl's questions but also calls from listeners. During the interview, Bello discussed Anthrax's current work in the studio, their upcoming performances, and revealed exciting new details about Ozzy's farewell show. He confirmed that in addition to playing with Anthrax, he's been invited to join several all-star supergroups set to perform during the historic event on July 5th.
Bello also surprised fans with news about a new collaboration: "I have more songs that I want to get out but I'm also writing with other people too. I am currently writing with Living Colour, I have been in the studio with them. We did 2 great sessions so far. We will probably do another one in August. It is sounding great. Their new music is killer. I'm so psyched about it and to be a part of that."
The full interview is now available on demand via the SiriusXM app here.
