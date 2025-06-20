Gucci Mane Returns With 'Episodes'

(Atlantic) Opening up like never before, GRAMMY Award-nominated multi-platinum superstar Gucci Mane will unveil his most ambitious project to date in 2025. He uncovers his anxiously awaited seventeenth full-length album, Episodes, on October 17 via 1017/Atlantic Music Group, and it accompanies his second book-also entitled Episodes-out October 14 on Simon & Schuster. There's no better way to celebrate "10/17" this year...

Today, he sets the stage for this multi-faceted body of work by sharing a new two-pack of songs, namely "Voices" and "Psycho." Both tracks find Guwop in top form as he bodies the production with confessional, catchy, and endlessly quotable rhymes.

Accompanying this drop, iconic and influential filmmaker, director, screenwriter, and producer Harmony Korine [Kids, Gummo] notably helmed an AI music video incorporating both "Voices" and "Psycho." It's Gucci Mane like you've never seen him. The visual also continues his longstanding creative collaboration with Korine who cast the hip-hop icon in his 2012 critically acclaimed cult classic Spring Breakers. The video is powered by EDGLRD who brought this to life in a short timeframe, blending high-level creativity with emerging technology and AI, all delivered with a meticulous, high-touch approach.

About the video, EDGLRD commented, "We made this with just three photos of Gucci, AI, and VFX. It's a low-lift process for the artist and high-impact for the fans. We're excited to continue pushing this technology and format forward."

Marking a career first, Episodes acts as an emotionally charged high stakes soundtrack for the book, which reveals Gucci Mane's struggles with mental health and drug addiction and provides fans and readers with insights into his career and life. These "Episodes" encompassed what happened behind the music itself. Between disclosing his own stories, he even personally interviews various mental health professionals in order to offer a well-rounded and informed perspective.

Throughout Episodes, he holds nothing back and ultimately finds healing in his words on the page and on tape.

Distinguishing himself as the hardest working man in hip-hop, Gucci Mane served up the mixtape Greatest Of All Trappers (Gangsta Grillz Edition) hosted by DJ Drama in 2024. NPR hailed the latter as "a callback to a bygone era and yet one whose reverberations are everywhere," going on to profess, "It is only through this process of reliving and commemorating what was that it's really possible to see the afterimage of what these two artists helped build everywhere, and realize that the spirit of the mixtape format is eternal." In support of the project, he headlined a sold-out show with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra during October.

Get ready to experience Episodes and more from Gucci Mane in 2025.

Related Stories

Jessie Murph Follows 'Gucci Mane' With 'Blue Strips'

Gucci Mane Roddy Ricch and Nardo Wick Deliver 'Pissy'

Gucci Mane Brings Us Back To '06 Gucci' With 21 Savage And Dababy

News > Gucci Mane