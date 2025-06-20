Hear Joe Bonamassa's New Song 'Trigger Finger'

(Noble) Blues-rock icon Joe Bonamassa returns today with the release of "Trigger Finger," the latest single from his eagerly awaited new album Breakthrough, due out July 18th on J&R Adventures. Marking another bold chapter in Bonamassa's storied career, the track captures his signature fusion of powerful guitar riffs, driving rhythms, and raw vocal swagger. Co-written with long-time collaborator Tom Hambridge, "Trigger Finger" is a hard-hitting, up-tempo anthem about resilience, reinvention, and the fire that fuels forward motion.

With its fiery guitar work and no-nonsense lyrics, "Trigger Finger" finds Bonamassa leaning into a grittier, more rocking sound that highlights the album's adventurous spirit. Produced by Kevin Shirley (Iron Maiden, The Black Crowes, Journey), Breakthrough was crafted across Greece, Nashville, and Los Angeles, blending global influences into a dynamic, genre-bending collection.

"Trigger Finger" follows the release of the album's title track "Breakthrough," a soulful and uplifting anthem of transformation, along with the moody, introspective "Shake This Ground" and the warm, groove-driven "Still Walking With Me." Each of these singles showcases a different facet of Bonamassa's evolving artistry and the emotional range of Breakthrough, his most stylistically diverse studio effort to date.

With over 50 albums, 28 #1 Billboard Blues albums, and a lifelong commitment to evolving the genre, Joe Bonamassa continues to set the standard for modern blues-rock. Breakthrough promises to further cement his legacy as one of the most innovative guitarists and songwriters of his generation.

The new single arrives as Bonamassa rides a wave of momentum. Fresh off a European tour with his supergroup Black Country Communion, he now sets his sights on summer dates across Europe, including sold-out shows in Ireland and appearances at iconic festivals like Montreux Jazz Festival and Bospop. His U.S. summer tour kicks off July 31st at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, with stops at Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Red Rocks, and more. In September, Bonamassa will headline the Bourbon & Beyond Festival before setting sail on the sold-out Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Alaska cruise.

Related Stories

Stream Joe Bonamassa's New Single 'Drive By The Exit Sign'

Joe Bonamassa Announces New Album 'Breakthrough' With Title Song Stream

Joe Bonamassa Reveals 'Still Walking With Me' Video

Joe Bonamassa Shares 'Shake This Ground' Video

News > Joe Bonamassa