I Prevail Go 'Into Hell' With New Video

(BPM) Grammy-nominated rock band I Prevail releases the new single "Into Hell" via Fearless Records. The track premiered on SiriusXM Octane yesterday, and today they release an enthralling and cinematic music video to accompany it.

Blending haunting melodies with raw emotion and crushing intensity, "Into Hell" is a steadfast anthem that showcases the band's evolving sound. The track takes listeners on a darker, more melodic descent than their latest single "Violent Nature." Singer Eric Vanlerberghe brings his vulnerable yet haunting harmonies to the song that are impossible to ignore.

Frontman Eric Vanlerberghe shared his thoughts on the track below:

"This song is about loving someone through their lows and struggles. Being there to take their burdens. Loving them through everything because that's what they do for you."

I Prevail is no stranger to pushing boundaries. This group has found great success with previous records over the past decade including their first album Lifelines that achieved gold status in both the US and Canada. 2019's TRAUMA repeated that accomplishment in Canada just a few years later and was nominated for Best Rock Album at that year's Grammys, with their single "Bow Down" also a contender for Best Metal Performance. 2022's TRUE POWER saw the band continue to forge their own musical path, refusing to conform to the expectations of the genre, and instead demonstrating just how much of a tour de force I Prevail's music is.

Now with the release of "Into Hell" and "Violent Nature," the band embarks on a new chapter. They are on a mission to redefine heavy music on their own terms and remind the world why they are one of the most vital forces in modern metal.

You can catch the band on tour this summer as part of the Summer of Loud tour hitting cities across North America. It kicks off tomorrow, June 21 in West Palm Beach, FL and they will be visiting cities such as Dallas, San Diego, Toronto, Denver, and more, before wrapping on July 27 in Charlotte, NC.

