06-20-2025
LL Cool J's 'Rock the Bells' Wins Best Music Video At The 2025 Tribeca Film Festival

(UMe) In February, Def Jam Recordings/UMe released a "never-made" music video for LL Cool J's iconic hit "Rock the Bells". The music video was selected for the Tribeca Film Festival as part of the Shorts category.

"Rock the Bells" is now Tribeca Film Festival's FIRST-EVER Music Video Jury Competition winner. The music video for his 1985 anthem "Rock The Bells," was directed by Gregory Brunkalla.

Shot in striking black-and-white, the video pulses with the energy of modern-day New York, where subway riders, riverside crowds, and street cyphers rap along, keeping the fire of LL's breakout era burning.

