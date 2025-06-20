Megan Moroney Fast Forwards To '6 Months Later' With New Single

(SMN) Megan Moroney fast forwards to "6 Months Later." With her fiery new song, the Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records singer/songwriter sets the scene for the hottest song of the summer.

Written by Moroney, Ben Williams, David "Messy" Mescon, and Rob Hatch, "6 Months Later" marks one of the MULTI-PLATINUM hitmaker's first new songs since the arrival of her massively acclaimed sophomore album Am I Okay? - a Billboard 200 Top 10 smash whose PLATINUM-certified title track recently hit No. 1 on Country radio, dominating the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart. In a winning glimpse at Am I Okay?'s highly awaited follow-up, "6 Months Later" finds Moroney at the top of her game as she delivers a brilliantly upbeat post-breakup anthem built on her signature mix of breezy humor and soul-baring emotion.

Produced by her longtime collaborator Kristian Bush - who also handled production on Am I Okay? and Moroney's 2023 debut album Lucky, featuring her 3X PLATINUM breakthrough single "Tennessee Orange" - "6 Months Later" kicks off with a bang as Moroney dishes the details on a devastating heartbreak: "Let me set you the scene/November circa 2019/Put a hole in my heart, watched it bleed/You said that we were better off as strangers/I was barely alive/Out of 6 feet deep, I was 5." With its swinging rhythms, soulful steel guitar, and gorgeously catchy melodies, the track takes a turn at the chorus as her ex suddenly crashes back into her life: "It's a tale as old as time, I guess/When you couldn't care more, I couldn't care less/You're a little too late to the party, heartbreaker/What doesn't kill you calls you 6 months later." Recorded at Blackbird Studios with an A-list lineup of musicians, "6 Months Later" amps up the triumphant energy at the bridge, with Moroney offering undeniable proof that living well is the best revenge: "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger/And blonder and hotter/Makes you wonder what you even saw in him at all."

Since last July's release of Am I Okay? (the year's third-biggest Billboard 200 debut from a female Country artist), Moroney has ascended to a rare level of stardom that includes gracing the cover of Rolling Stone (who hailed her as "The Gen Z Country Queen We Need"), landing profiles in the print editions of elite publications like The New Yorker, and receiving the Rulebreaker Award at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event. With over 3 BILLION total global streams across all platforms, she's soaring up the charts again with her current single at Country radio "You Had To Be There" (a collaboration with Country legend Kenny Chesney, who enlisted Moroney as support for his stadium-filling SUN GOES DOWN 2024 TOUR). Despite her nonstop schedule, Moroney recently delighted her legion of fans by revealing to PEOPLE that "the next album is probably like 80% written."

Fresh off her appearance at CMA Fest (where her set at the Chevy Riverfront Stage hit capacity in just two minutes due to a half-mile-long line of fans), Moroney continues her blockbuster AM I OKAY? TOUR tonight with a sold-out show at Stage AE Outdoors in Pittsburgh. With dates scheduled through October 12 at the Texas Trust CU Theatre in Dallas, the 50-date headline run includes two-night stands at famed spots like Roadrunner in Boston (August 1 and 2) and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles (October 2 and 3) as well as stops at iconic venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado (September 30). In addition, Moroney will perform at many of this summer's biggest festivals, including Buckeye Country Superfest (June 21), Cowboys Music Festival 2025 (July 4), and Windy City Smokeout (July 12). Go here for her full list of 2025 tour dates.

