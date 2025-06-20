Muse Return With New Single 'Unravelling'

(Warner Records) Muse make an eagerly awaited return with their brand new single "Unravelling" - their first new music since 2022's critically acclaimed album Will Of The People. Teasers for the track sparked intense online speculation before the band debuted the song at their intimate warm-up show at the House of Culture in Helsinki. It then received a rapturous reception when it was introduced to a 50,000-strong audience during their headline set at Finland's Rockfest, June 14, 2025.

Released via Warner Records, "Unravelling" puts a new spin on the genre-clash creativity that has become a hallmark of the Muse experience. Haunting, arpeggiated synths establish a foreboding tone before it suddenly detonates into a colossal wall of barbed riffs and unleashing a full-drama hook that pulsates with their renowned maximalist theatricality.

The track was produced by the multiple GRAMMY nominee Dan Lancaster (Bring Me The Horizon, Blink-182), who also performs keyboards and additional guitar in the Muse live band.

"Unravelling" is sure to be a highlight as Muse's select international summer festival touring continues with headline performances at Hellfest, Pinkpop, Tons of Rock, STHLM Fields and Open'er Festival.

International Festival Dates:

June 20th - France, Hellfest

June 22nd - The Netherlands, Pinkpop

June 25th - Norway, Tons of Rock

June 27th - Sweden, STHLM Fields

July 4th - Poland, Open'er Festival

July 10th - Spain, Mad Cool Festival

July 12th - Portugal, NOS Alive

