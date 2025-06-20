Public Enemy Kick Off World Tour That Includes Guns N' Roses Dates

(M2MPR) Legendary hip-hop pioneers Public Enemy are back on the road kicking off their 2025 tour last week in Florence, Italy. Throughout the European phase of the world tour, Public Enemy will perform in support of Guns N' Roses.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees and the band that was honored with a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award will tour throughout Europe through mid-July and kick off the U.S. cities portion of the tour beginning July 26, 2025.
Fronted by Chuck D and Flavor Flav, the band is known for powerful music tackling pressing social issues including racial inequality and government oppression. Anthems like "Fight the Power" and "Harder Than You Think" inspired countless artists around the world.
June 24: Melkweg - Amsterdam, NL
June 25: OLT Rivierenhof - Antwerp, BE
June 27: Royal Albert Hall - London, UK
June 29: Eskelunden (Guns N' Roses support) - Viby J, Denmark
July 2: Granasen Arena (Guns N' Roses support) - Trondheim, Norway
July 4: Tele2 Arena (Guns N' Roses support) - Johanneshov, Sweden
July 7: Tampere Stadium (Guns N' Roses support) - Tampere, Finland
July 10: Kaunas Arena (Guns N' Roses support) - Kauno Savivaldybe, Lithuania
July 12: PEG Narodowy (Guns N' Roses support) - Warsaw, Poland
July 14: Arena Wien - Vienna, Austria
July 15: Puskas Arena (Guns N' Roses support) - Budapest, Hungary
July 18: USCE Park (Guns N' Roses support) - Belgrade, Serbia
July 21: Vassill Levski Stadium (Guns N' Roses support) - Sofia, Bulgaria
July 22: Technopolis City of Athens - Athens, Greece
July 26: Newport Folk Festival - Newport, RI
September 6: Fantasy Springs Resort Casino - Indio, CA
September 12: Rifflandia Festival - Victoria, BC
September 13: North Eats - Asbury Park, NJ
September 14: Asbury Park, NJ
September 20: Piedmont Park - Atlanta, GA
September 27: Forest Park - St. Louis, MO
