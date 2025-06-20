Rhiannon Rodriguez Shares 'Float' Video

(PR) Following the release of her debut EP Bittersweet, 19-year-old singer, songwriter, and director Rhiannon Rodriguez returns with the official music video for fan-favorite track "Float." Dreamy, fluid, and emotionally intimate, the visual was co-directed by Rhiannon and her father, filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, bringing a cinematic lens to one of the EP's most vulnerable moments.

The Bittersweet EP arrived earlier this spring as a five-part reflection on grief, longing, and growth, told through Rhiannon's distinct blend of alt-pop melodies, lo-fi textures, and unfiltered honesty. The project includes previously released tracks "Pink Lemonade" and "Lie I Can't Deny," which first introduced fans to her confessional writing style and visual self-direction.

The "Float" video is soft and surreal, mirroring the emotional weight of the song, about what lingers after love, and what it takes to let it go. The visuals are light-soaked and unhurried, echoing the feeling of drifting through something once heavy and now distant. Paired with her soft-spoken vocal delivery, the result is quietly powerful.

With Bittersweet, Rhiannon has emerged as one of 2025's most promising new voices, an artist with not just potential, but vision, autonomy, and emotional resonance beyond her years.

Related Stories

Watch Rhiannon Rodriguez's 'If I Could' Video

Rhiannon Rodriguez Shares 'Lie I Can't Deny'

Rhiannon Rodriguez Introduces Herself With 'Pink Lemonade'

News > Rhiannon Rodriguez