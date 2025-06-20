Rhiannon Rodriguez Shares 'Float' Video

(PR) Following the release of her debut EP Bittersweet, 19-year-old singer, songwriter, and director Rhiannon Rodriguez returns with the official music video for fan-favorite track "Float." Dreamy, fluid, and emotionally intimate, the visual was co-directed by Rhiannon and her father, filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, bringing a cinematic lens to one of the EP's most vulnerable moments.
The Bittersweet EP arrived earlier this spring as a five-part reflection on grief, longing, and growth, told through Rhiannon's distinct blend of alt-pop melodies, lo-fi textures, and unfiltered honesty. The project includes previously released tracks "Pink Lemonade" and "Lie I Can't Deny," which first introduced fans to her confessional writing style and visual self-direction.
The "Float" video is soft and surreal, mirroring the emotional weight of the song, about what lingers after love, and what it takes to let it go. The visuals are light-soaked and unhurried, echoing the feeling of drifting through something once heavy and now distant. Paired with her soft-spoken vocal delivery, the result is quietly powerful.
With Bittersweet, Rhiannon has emerged as one of 2025's most promising new voices, an artist with not just potential, but vision, autonomy, and emotional resonance beyond her years.
Watch Rhiannon Rodriguez's 'If I Could' Video
Rhiannon Rodriguez Shares 'Lie I Can't Deny'
Rhiannon Rodriguez Introduces Herself With 'Pink Lemonade'
Motley Crue Revisit 'Home Sweet Home' With Dolly Parton- Frank Bello of Anthrax Reveals Surprise Collaboration- Muse Return With New Single 'Unravelling'- more
First 2026 Warped Tour Date Announced- Silverstein Recruit Dayseeker's Rory Rodriguez For New Song 'Drain The Blood'- ASIA Ink With Frontiers Music- more
Kenny Chesney To Do TalkShopLive Stream For Heart*Life*Music- Megan Moroney Fast Forwards To '6 Months Later' With New Single- more
Public Enemy Kick Off World Tour That Includes Guns N' Roses Dates- Gucci Mane Returns With 'Episodes'- Rhiannon Rodriguez Shares 'Float' Video- more
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
Motley Crue Revisit 'Home Sweet Home' With Dolly Parton
Muse Return With New Single 'Unravelling'
Watch Enter Shikari Rock 'Satellites' With Sam Ryder At Wembley
Frank Bello of Anthrax Reveals Surprise Collaboration
I Prevail Go 'Into Hell' With New Video
Hear Joe Bonamassa's New Song 'Trigger Finger'
Deep Purple Announce Super Deluxe Edition of Made In Japan
Lynyrd Skynyrd Stream 'Simple Man' Performance With Shinedown's Brent Smith