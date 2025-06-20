Ryan and Rory Share 'Together Again (Feat. Jamey Johnson)

(BBR) Ryan and Rory breathe new life into a long-lost country gem with their latest release, "Together Again (feat. Jamey Johnson)," out now. Originally written decades ago by Ryan's father, Keith Follese, alongside Jamey Johnson and legendary WSIX radio personality Gerry House, the song never found a home-until now.
Ryan first heard "Together Again" as a teenager, played live at the family kitchen table by his father and Johnson. "It was one of those songs that just stopped me in my tracks," he recalls. "It was pure country with a storyline that hit different." Though it was briefly held for Alan Jackson, the track fell through the cracks-until a conversation with Sony Music Publishing's Tom Luteran reignited its journey.
Within 48 hours, the wheels were in motion. Jamey immediately signed on, telling Keith over lunch, "I'll do anything for your boy." Recorded in January 2024 at Ocean Way Studios and produced by Dann Huff, the track marks the first-ever collaboration between Huff and Johnson. The result is a cinematic moment in country music, brought to life by one of the genre's most exciting new duos, a revered outlaw, and a legendary producer.
"They say Nashville is a storyteller town-and this one hits close to home," says Ryan. "It's about legacy, timing, and how a song can come full circle when the time is right."
Fans will get to witness the moment live when Ryan and Rory return to the Grand Ole Opry stage on July 13. Named a SiriusXM The Highway "Highway Find," "Ryan and Rory are primed to become the next major male duo in country music" (Music Mayhem). The duo recently wrapped dates with Brett Young, Sam Hunt and Jamey Johnson and have been delivering a series of new releases for their fans throughout 2025, including the fueled up anthem "Truck Stop" that has recently gained accelerated traction online as Ryan and Rory fans have discovered Ryan's Hot Chelle Rae hits.
Ryan and Rory Share New Song 'What's Mine Is Yours'
Ryan and Rory Take Fans To 'Truck Stop' With New Video
Ryan Follese's Ryan and Rory Share 'Pour Decisions'
Motley Crue Revisit 'Home Sweet Home' With Dolly Parton- Frank Bello of Anthrax Reveals Surprise Collaboration- Muse Return With New Single 'Unravelling'- more
First 2026 Warped Tour Date Announced- Silverstein Recruit Dayseeker's Rory Rodriguez For New Song 'Drain The Blood'- ASIA Ink With Frontiers Music- more
Kenny Chesney To Do TalkShopLive Stream For Heart*Life*Music- Megan Moroney Fast Forwards To '6 Months Later' With New Single- more
Public Enemy Kick Off World Tour That Includes Guns N' Roses Dates- Gucci Mane Returns With 'Episodes'- Rhiannon Rodriguez Shares 'Float' Video- more
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
Motley Crue Revisit 'Home Sweet Home' With Dolly Parton
Muse Return With New Single 'Unravelling'
Watch Enter Shikari Rock 'Satellites' With Sam Ryder At Wembley
Frank Bello of Anthrax Reveals Surprise Collaboration
I Prevail Go 'Into Hell' With New Video
Hear Joe Bonamassa's New Song 'Trigger Finger'
Deep Purple Announce Super Deluxe Edition of Made In Japan
Lynyrd Skynyrd Stream 'Simple Man' Performance With Shinedown's Brent Smith