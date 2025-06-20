The Dead Daisies Score Top 10 Billboard Hit With 'Lookin' For Trouble'

(Chipster) The Dead Daisies are thrilled to announce their latest blues album, "Lookin' For Trouble," has debuted at an impressive No. 7 on the highly competitive Billboard Blues Albums chart. The album, a new entry this week, marks a significant achievement for the band, solidifying their presence in the blues genre.
The chart, dated Week of June 14, 2025, shows "Lookin' For Trouble" making a strong entrance, positioned among esteemed blues artists and classic albums.
This success underscores the band's powerful performance, resonating with a wide audience and critics alike.
"We are excited to debut at number 7 on the Billboard Blues Album Chart with 'Lookin' For Trouble', thank you guys so much, we really appreciate it!" says guitarist Doug Aldrich.
What started as a bit of fun in the studio has developed into something very special. "Lookin' For Trouble" is available now on all major streaming platforms and digital retailers. The Dead Daisies are currently touring Europe.
About The Dead Daisies: The Dead Daisies are a rock band celebrated for their soulful, blues-infused sound and dazzling performances featuring members from Whitesnake, Black Sabbath and Motley Crue, among others.
The Dead Daisies Release 'Lookin' For Trouble' Documentary
