Vic Mensa Delivers 'The Word' From 'Sundiata' EP

(TFG) Vic Mensa is a generational voice who's ready to disrupt the status quo. Today, the multi-platinum selling musician, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist delivers a track that is as thought-provoking as it is sonically infectious, titled "the word" featuring Mick Jenkins out now exclusively through EVEN. It is a deeply poetic single, one that unfurls through intentional storytelling and heralds the arrival of sundiata - the Chicago native's first project as an independent artist, due June 19.

"sundiata is a statement of independence," Mensa says. "it's the first time in 10 years i've owned my own music. it is a collection of ideas, wits & wisdoms fashioned by the fire of personal struggle. the name is derived from sundiata keita, the 13th century founder of the mali empire in west africa & the predecessor to mansa musa. thematically it explores freedom, spirituality, love, violence, peace & aggression. i produced these records with my frequent collaborator stefan ponce, and recorded most things myself."

He continues, "this project is truly independent, there's no distributor, no machine behind it... just passion and vision. it's not rolling out on streaming, it is only available directly from me. i had the idea to make this project and to release it in this grassroots way while meditating on lsd in my backyard, thinking about the inequities in the music industry and imagining another way. i have the utmost love and respect for everyone who appreciates me enough to join me on this journey."

Mensa's new single "the word" is emblematic of his natural talent for crafting music that will continue to resonate with fans for years to come. It offers an unfiltered look into his life - reflecting on the drawbacks of being a signed artist, his African heritage, and embracing fatherhood. The accompanying video, which Mensa directed, elucidates the many reasons why he chose to pursue a path as an independent artist after spending years signed to a record label. He stands as a constant reminder of the importance of fighting for a liberated future, even if all odds are stacked against you.

This adds an exclamation point to a whirlwind of a year for the newly independent emcee. During the first quarter, Mensa celebrated a career milestone as a featured artist on Omari Hardwick's 2024 entry, cOncrete & wHiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series - which was nominated for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album at the 2025 Grammys.

Beyond the music, Mensa's influence transcends into the film and television world with a recurring appearance on the Showtime original drama series The Chi. The new season, which premiered back in May, includes exciting storylines for "Jamal" - the character Mensa portrays on the show. He's also become a familiar face for fans on the popular Peacock series Bel-Air, which is returning for its fourth and final season.

As Vic Mensa enters 2025 with renewed vigor and inspiration, he has proven to be a catalyst for the creative community, constantly reflecting his evolution as an artist. This phase of his career is symbolic of a relentless pursuit to be intentional, which is clearly evident on his newest single.

