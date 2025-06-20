Watch Enter Shikari Rock 'Satellites' With Sam Ryder At Wembley

() Enter Shikari have shared a video of their performance "Satellites" with Sam Ryder that comes from the latest of their "Bootleg Series" of releases, with the unveiling of Bootleg #13, the Live at Wembley album and accompanying full show film, both scheduled for release for 11th July via SO Recordings / Ambush Reality.

Captured live from Wembley Arena on the final stop of the band's triumphant 2024 UK arena tour, Live at Wembley archives their biggest headline show to date, as they embarked on a fitting victory lap in celebration of the release of their first UK #1 album A Kiss for the Whole World.

The twenty song setlist showcases songs from across the band's seven studio albums, with songs on the night given live remix treatments, and featuring special guest appearances from Fever 333 / LetLive frontman Jason Aalon Butler and Eurovision star Sam Ryder. The Guardian raved about the tour in their review, saying it "feels like the beginning of Enter Shikari's greatest chapter."

It was a show that will live long in the memory of Enter Shikari fans, and be celebrated as one of their greatest ever live performances.

Lead vocalist and producer Rou Reynolds comments: "Our Wembley show last year was one of my favourite in Shikari's existence thus far. I'm so glad we captured it and can now relive that special evening.

We put a lot of time, energy, and money into the production, and gave our supporters the show they deserved. Despite some technical issues (like losing a couple of cameras' footage completely!) we hope that the resulting film reflects what an incredible night it was. The swooping drone footage gives people a perspective you don't often see, and we think our old friend Oleg Rooz on the edit really elevates it above "just another live video".

Dave Wilkie has excelled himself with the audio. He's captured the excitement and energy in that arena, which isn't easy in such a huge space. He was doing the sound for us when we used to play the Milton Keynes Pitz back in the day, and has recorded and mixed a few of our Bootleg Series live albums over the years, so it was great to have him onboard again."

For the remainder of year Enter Shikari will play European festivals, plus their only UK shows of 2025 on the main stage of Reading / Leeds Festival. In the Autumn they head out on a tour of European countries less frequently visited by the band, including their first headline shows in Spain and Portugal since 2016, before ending the year with a special show at Paris, France's legendary Batalcan.

The vinyl edition of the album is limited edition of 3000 copies worldwide, with the band's online store, Germany, North America, Australia and four UK indie stores (Banquet in Kingston, London, Jacaranda in Liverpool, Jumbo in Leeds, Assai in Scotland) all having their own exclusive colour variants.

