Belles Shares Haunting 'Broken In Boots' Video

(Aristo) Country artist Belles debuts her brand-new music video for her single, "Broken In Boots." The heartbreak anthem is out now on all streaming platforms along with a haunting new video.

The music video for "Broken In Boots" brings the emotional core of the single to life, following Belles in the aftermath of a breakup. Co-written and produced by Johnny Gates, the visual narrative captures her isolation while weaving in poignant flashbacks of a once-vibrant relationship. Set against the backdrop of Nashville's iconic Broadway, the video echoes the song's themes of heartbreak and nostalgia. Directed by Sydney Tooley, with Corbin Schmidt as the director of photography, the video offers a raw, cinematic feel, mirroring the vulnerability heard in the track. "Broken In Boots" was recorded at Sound Emporium.

"Filming this music video was an absolute blast," Belles shares. "Shooting on Broadway made the experience even more special. There truly was no better backdrop for this story. Broadway is always bustling, full of energy and motion, and yet, when you're going through heartbreak, it can feel like you're standing still while the world rushes past you. I think the video really brings that contrast to life."

Hailing from Nebraska, Belles has been making waves in Nashville since 2018, captivating audiences with her heartfelt, witty storytelling. Her songs, co-written with some of the city's top songwriters, have garnered over 70 million streams and views across all platforms.

Belles has worked alongside renowned writers such as Reid Isbell ("The Kind of Love We Make"/Luke Combs, "Mr. Saturday Night"/Jon Pardi), Jenn Schott ("7500 OBO" and "Two Lanes of Freedom"/Tim McGraw), Heath Warren ("Rock and A Hard Place"/Bailey Zimmerman and "Something You Ain't Ever Had"/Waterloo Revival), Johnny Gates ("Truck Girl"/Josh Ross, "Loretta Lynn"/Sam Grow, "Mess It Up"/Blake Wood) and Ned Cameron (Grammy-nominated writer and producer who has collaborated with artists including Kid Ink, Machine Gun Kelly, Wiz Khalifa, Sean Kingston and more), contributing to her growing reputation as a songwriter.

Belles' music has been featured on CMT, Spotify's Next from Nashville, New Music Friday Country, Fresh Finds Country, and Apple Music's New In Country, Soundcheck, and What Would Dolly Do? playlists. CMT lauded her talent, stating, "Belles' crystal-clear vocals and compelling delivery are displayed in 'Man Outta Me,' which verifies that she's a promising new artist with a bright future ahead." Belles' journey in music is deeply influenced by her musical family. With her mother being a part of the successful sister pop/harmony group Mulberry Lane, Belles was surrounded by music from a young age. Her early experiences, including touring with her mother's group and performing in a mother-daughter duo, laid the foundation for her solo career.

Belles has quickly established herself as a powerful voice in country music. Her recent global recording deal with East Music Row Records and publishing agreement with Deluge Music mark a major career milestone. After wrapping her headlining Trust Issues Tour, Belles continues to build her presence, having shared the stage with artists like Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, and Brett Eldredge, while growing her fan base nationwide.

With a loyal following on social media, boasting 392k followers on TikTok, 131k on Instagram, 166k on YouTube, 166k on Facebook, 70 million cumulative views and streams of her original songs on all platforms, and 1 million direct fan reach, Belles connects with her fans through her music and live interactions. Her mission is clear: to write songs that resonate deeply with her audience, making them feel empowered, confident, and understood.

