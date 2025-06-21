Cardi B Returns With New Single 'Outside'

(Atlantic) Cardi B is back with her highly anticipated track "Outside," available everywhere now. The highly anticipated release is already building massive buzz online - her announcement post has earned 410k+ likes, 12K+ comments, and 39k+ shares since Tuesday, with her more than 163M Instagram followers, with momentum continuing to build.

The fiery new anthem comes after Cardi's appearance at the Cannes Spotify Beach Party on Wednesday, June 18th where she debuted "Outside" for the very first time. Furthermore, Cardi will be performing this Summer at LadyLand Festival in Brooklyn, NY, on June 27th.

"Enough (Miami)," released in March 2024, was a blazing track and the perfect record to kick off the spring break season. "Enough (Miami)" was accompanied by a high-octane companion visual (directed by: Patience Harding) following Cardi's previous release, "Like What (Freestyle)." Both records served as the follow-up to a groundbreaking collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, "Bongos." Prior to "Bongos," the pair released the historic and viral sensation, "WAP." In 2020, this hit song (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)" affirmed Cardi B as one of Apple Music's most popular artists of all time, earning the platform's highest-ever debut by a female artist as well as the fastest song in Apple Music history by a female artist to peak at #1. It also went #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, peaked at #1 on rhythmic radio, and rose to #2 on urban radio. "WAP" also won Favorite Song - Rap / Hip-Hop at the American Music Awards and won Best Collaboration and Video of the Year at the BET Awards. It was also nominated for Collaboration of the Year at the American Music Awards, nominated for five categories at the MTV Video Music Awards, and nominated for Best Music Video at the iHeart Music Awards. The visual has now reached over 550M views and the audio now has over 3.7B streams.

