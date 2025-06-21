Ed Sheeran Delivers 'Drive' Video From F1 The Movie Soundtrack

(AR) Ed Sheeran has shared a music video for his new track "Drive", which comes from the F1 The Album, the soundtrack to the new film F1 The Movie, which stars Brad Pitt and was directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick).

Produced by GRAMMY Award-winner Blake Slatkin (Lil Nas X, Lizzo) and 7x GRAMMY Award-winner John Mayer, "Drive" sees Sheeran backed by an all-star combo that includes Mayer on guitar alongside Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl on drums, legendary bassist Pino Paladino (Eric Clapton, The Who), and keyboardist Rami Jaffee (Foo Fighters, The Wallflowers), with additional keyboards and drum programming by Slatkin. The dynamic new track is joined by an official music video, directed by filmmaker Chris Villa (Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, A$AP Rocky, Young Thug).

From the label that brought you the award-winning, blockbuster soundtracks Barbie The Album, Twisters: The Album, The Greatest Showman, Suicide Squad and more, F1 THE ALBUM will feature massive new tracks from an unprecedented lineup of superstar artists, including Ed Sheeran, RAYE, Burna Boy, Madison Beer, Peggy Gou and more. See below for the full tracklisting.

