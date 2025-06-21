FM Launching Their Brotherhood UK Tour

(Noble) FM are pleased to announce their "Brotherhood UK Tour" during September 2025. FM will perform songs from their past 14 albums including their 1986 debut album Indiscreet, plus Tough It Out, Metropolis, Synchronized, and their highly anticipated forthcoming studio album Brotherhood, plus many more.

Formed in the 80's by the Overland brothers, FM have become one of the UK's seminal rock bands. The band features Steve Overland (vocals), Merv Goldsworthy (bass), Pete Jupp (drums), Jem Davis (keyboards), and Jim Kirkpatrick (guitar).

"From our meeting in a Notting Hill pub in 1984 to our "one off" comeback gig at Firefest 2007, it's great to now tour beyond our 40th Anniversary shows," says FM's drummer, Pete Jupp. "Who'd have thought we'd reach such a milestone?"

FM's special guests are three hotly tipped artists including *Brave Rival, and ***Jack J Hutchinson, and as previously mentioned, **Rosalie Cunningham (who replaces Tygers of Pang Tang).

Rosalie Cunningham is a multiple award-winning singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who first came to prominence through her former bands Purson and Ipso Facto. In 2019, Rosalie embarked on her solo career, releasing her Mercury Music Prize nominated, eponymous debut album earning herself a Top 10 placing in the UK's official independent chart, and received rave reviews from Classic Rock, Uncut, Mojo and Kerrang.

Rosalie built on her burgeoning reputation as an original, thought-provoking songwriter and musician with the release of her second solo album Two Piece Puzzle to universal acclaim in 2022. Reviews included: The Times - 4/5 'fantastic'; Powerplay - 10/10 'a heady mix... infused with Rosalie's unique ability to entertain and enthral the listener'; Shindig - 5/5 'sexy, loud and bursting with ideas'; Uncut - 8/10 'dazzling'.

Throughout the remainder of that year and 2023, an extensive touring schedule taking in venues and festivals throughout the UK and Europe gave audiences the opportunity to experience Rosalie's compelling, captivating and charismatic live performance.

In January 2023, these, together with the acclamation afforded to Two Piece Puzzle, culminated in her being named Female Vocalist of the Year by the readers of PROG magazine. In November 2024 she released her studio album To Shoot Another Day to ecstatic reviews.

Brave Rival are a rock band on a mission. No gimmicks, no frills-just raw, high-energy, riff-driven rock that demands to be heard.

Since forming in 2019, the Portsmouth-based quartet-vocalist Lindsey Bonnick, guitarist Ed 'the Shred' Clarke, bassist Billy Dedman, and drummer Donna Peters-have built a reputation as one of the UK's most electrifying live acts. Their debut album Life's Machine (2022) put them on the map, catching the attention of critics, fans, and even Joe Bonamassa, who called them one of his "favourite discoveries."

Their 2024 follow-up, Fight or Flight, upped the stakes, earning a 9/10 review from Classic Rock Magazine, who hailed it as "an album packed with ambition, fire, and killer songs." With massive hooks, blistering guitar work, and unstoppable energy, the album set the stage for their biggest year yet-festivals, headline tours, and sharing stages with rock legends FM.

Jack J Hutchinson is a British blues-rock firebrand, known for his soulful vocals, searing guitar work, and a sound that blends classic rock swagger with modern grit. Drawing inspiration from the likes of Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, and The Beatles, his music channels the raw energy of vintage blues-rock while keeping one foot firmly in the present.

Hutchinson's love for rock 'n' roll was ingrained early-his childhood was sound-tracked by Exile on Main Street, Revolver, and The Beatles' iconic red and blue albums. But it was discovering Jimmy Page as a teenager that sealed the deal. "I bought some dragon flares and never looked back," he recalls.

With a reputation for electrifying live shows and albums packed with riffs, hooks, and deep grooves, Hutchinson continues to carve his own path in the blues-rock world, earning a dedicated following and critical acclaim along the way.

Grimsby Docks Academy

Thursday 4 September

***Special Guest: Jack J Hutchinson

Barnsley Birdwell Venue

Friday 5 September

***Special Guest: Jack J Hutchinson

Edinburgh Liquid Rooms

Saturday 6 September

*Special Guest: Brave Rival

Newcastle Wylam Brewery

Sunday 7 September

*Special Guest: Brave Rival

Bristol Fleece

Thursday 11 September

*Special Guest: Brave Rival

Cardiff Globe

Friday 12 September

*Special Guest: Brave Rival

Gloucester Guildhall

Saturday 13 September

***Special Guest: Jack J Hutchinson

Colchester Arts Centre

Sunday 14 September

*Special Guest: Brave Rival

London O2 Academy Islington

Thursday 18 September

**Special Guest: Rosalie Cunningham

Wolverhampton KK's Steel Mill

Friday 19 September

**Special Guest: Rosalie Cunningham

Manchester Club Academy

Saturday 20 September

**Special Guest: Rosalie Cunningham

Leeds Old Woollen

Sunday 21 September

**Special Guest: Rosalie Cunningham

Chester Live Rooms

Saturday 27 September

***Special Guest: Jack J Hutchinson

Southend Chinnerys

Sunday 28 September 2025

*Special Guest: Brave Rival

Related Stories

Mike Tramp's White Lion, FM Lead Additions To Frontiers Rock Festival

Watch FM's 'Don't Need Another Heartache' Video

FM Announce New Album With 'Out Of The Blue' Video

FM Announce Old Habits Die Hard 40th Anniversary UK Tour

News > FM