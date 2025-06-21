Haim Rock Jimmy Fallon As New Album Arrives

(BT) With great excitement, multiplatinum trio HAIM release their fourth studio album I quit (available on Columbia Records). Produced by Rostam Batmanglij and Danielle Haim, I quit is a monument to the unmatched power in unapologetically shedding what's holding you back and the sweeping impact of that self-reclamation. The 15-track album was recorded in Los Angeles between Matsor Projects Studio and Valentine Recording Studios (see full track listing below). I quit is the first new album since the release of Women in Music Pt. III, the 2020 LP that made them the first all-female rock group ever to earn a GRAMMY nomination for Album of the Year. Listen to I quit here.

Highlights on I quit includes previously released singles "Relationships", "Everybody's trying to figure me out", "Down to be wrong", and "Take Me Back". The album has been met with raves including Rolling Stone's 4-star review stating, "The L.A. pop-rock trio deliver one of their brightest sets yet, full of romantic freedom and brimming with bangers." NME's 4-star review stated, "On their fourth album, Danielle, Este and Alana have dug deeper - and left even more of their past behind," while The New Yorker raved, "Haim is unusually good at pairing confessional lyrics with propulsive, playful rhythms, making unguarded music that also feels optimistic." The band returned to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a memorable appearance including chat and rousing performance; watch it below.

HAIM will embark on their extensive "I quit tour" this fall hitting North America and the UK (see below for full list of tour dates). The band are fresh off a triumphant set of performances at the UK's BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend and Primavera Sound Festival in Spain and Portugal.

