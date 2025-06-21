Half Dizzy 'Turn This Up' To Kick Off Summer

(Earshot) With the first day of summer landing on Friday, June 20, Long Island punk rockers Half Dizzy are kicking off the season right with their latest single, "Turn This Up"-a high-energy anthem produced and recorded by Pete Steinkopf of The Bouncing Souls at Little Eden and released via Punkerton Records.
A summer playlist essential, "Turn This Up" is a fast-paced, feel-good punk rock banger packed with crunchy guitars and uplifting lyrics like: "Life's too short and time moves fast / Yea the future's calling so don't look back." The message is clear-embrace the present and live loudly, because life moves fast and the future can wait.
"Get ready to turn up the heat with this upbeat summertime punk rock banger," says guitarist/vocalist Daniel Marchelewski. "It's an infectious anthem about living in the moment, letting go of worries, and soaking up every bit of joy life has to offer. It's the perfect soundtrack for sun-soaked days, late-night drives, and carefree vibes all season long."
"Turn This Up" is a rallying cry for the young and the young-at-heart-an invitation to live fully, loudly, and without regret.
Warren Haynes Introduces The Whisper Sessions With Derek Trucks Collab- Watch Yungblud Perform 'Ghosts'- Chris Adler Fuels Tonic Breed's New Track 'Anew'- more
Motley Crue Revisit 'Home Sweet Home' With Dolly Parton- Frank Bello of Anthrax Reveals Surprise Collaboration- Muse Return With New Single 'Unravelling'- more
Noah Cyrus Teams With Blake Shelton For 'New Country'- Scotty McCreery Expands 'Seasons Change' With New Platinum Edition- more
Ed Sheeran Delivers 'Drive' Video- Lorde Previews 'Virgin' Album With 'Hammer' Video- Narada Michael Walden Pays Tribute To Sly Stone- more
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
The Cranberries Plot Special Releases For 30th Anniversary Of 'No Need To Argue'
Half Dizzy 'Turn This Up' To Kick Off Summer
FM Launching Their Brotherhood UK Tour
Men At Work Icon Colin Hay Releases 'Blue for You'
Warren Haynes Introduces The Whisper Sessions With Derek Trucks Collab
Rival Sons Lead Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise 2 Lineup
Chris Adler Fuels Tonic Breed's New Track 'Anew'
Nervosa 'Smashing Heads' With New Song