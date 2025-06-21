Half Dizzy 'Turn This Up' To Kick Off Summer

(Earshot) With the first day of summer landing on Friday, June 20, Long Island punk rockers Half Dizzy are kicking off the season right with their latest single, "Turn This Up"-a high-energy anthem produced and recorded by Pete Steinkopf of The Bouncing Souls at Little Eden and released via Punkerton Records.

A summer playlist essential, "Turn This Up" is a fast-paced, feel-good punk rock banger packed with crunchy guitars and uplifting lyrics like: "Life's too short and time moves fast / Yea the future's calling so don't look back." The message is clear-embrace the present and live loudly, because life moves fast and the future can wait.

"Get ready to turn up the heat with this upbeat summertime punk rock banger," says guitarist/vocalist Daniel Marchelewski. "It's an infectious anthem about living in the moment, letting go of worries, and soaking up every bit of joy life has to offer. It's the perfect soundtrack for sun-soaked days, late-night drives, and carefree vibes all season long."

"Turn This Up" is a rallying cry for the young and the young-at-heart-an invitation to live fully, loudly, and without regret.

