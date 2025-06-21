Lorde Previews 'Virgin' Album With 'Hammer' Video

(Republic) A week ahead of the release of her fourth studio album Virgin, Lorde has shared the record's latest track "Hammer", along with an official music video for the song.

Co-produced by Lorde and Jim-E Stack, "Hammer" opens the album and sets the tone for a record that is both sonically expansive and lyrically sharp. It follows the release of "Man of the Year", which debuted in the Top 10 globally and continues to climb international charts.

The official video for "Hammer" was directed by Renell Medrano and shot on location in London, it marks their first collaboration. Watch the visual below:

Related Stories

Watch Lorde's 'Man of the Year' Video

Lorde Launching Ultrasound World Tour

Lorde Announces New Album 'Virgin' Featuring 'What Was That'

News > Lorde