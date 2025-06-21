Men At Work Icon Colin Hay Releases 'Blue for You'

(Compass Records) Former Men at Work front man and iconic singer/songwriter Colin Hay released the first single from his upcoming release Man @ Work Volume 2 today, a new recording of the reggae-inflected "Blue for You." The song was originally released on Men at Work's 1983 2nd hit album, Cargo. With its signature off beat guitar rhythm, the song addresses the tragedy of a relationship breakup and the struggle to move on: "Gotta form a plan of attack/Climb back on the track I know/Bid my devil friend good-bye."

Reflecting on the inspiration for the song and where it stands for him today, Hay said it's about: "the feeling of inertia, sadness and loneliness when what you once had is gone, never to return. The intense sadness is but a distant memory, now it's just a cool song to sing in melodic melancholy."

"Blue For You"will be included on Hay's new collection Man @ Work Volume 2 set for release on July 18th. The album is the sequel to his 2002 best seller, Man @ Work, which recently received a two-star certification by the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) for sales in excess of 100,000 units, as tabulated by Luminate.

The upcoming release includes a mix of re-imagined favorites from across Hay's rich catalog, including Men at Work classics, solo album highlights, and new material and will be released on July 18th via Compass Records.

