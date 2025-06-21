Nervosa 'Smashing Heads' With New Song

(AN) Nervosa have released their brand new song "Smashing Heads". The track marks the band's first new music since they released the "Jailbreak" album in September 2023 via Napalm Records, which also marked a new chapter in the history of Nervosa as their first record featuring founding member Prika Amaral as permanent vocalist and guitarist.
With the addition of the immensely talented Helena Kotina as lead guitarist, Gabriela Abud on drums, Hel Pyre and Emmelie Herwegh on bass, Nervosa continue to set the thrash metal world ablaze, and their new single "Smashing Heads" makes no exception!
"This new single celebrates 15 years of Nervosa, a resume of our musical journey throughout these years, " the band comments. "'Smashing Heads' is a special release to commemorate this milestone and close one chapter before we unleash something entirely new with our next album."
"'Smashing Heads' talks about the obsession from the feelings that can drive you crazy. The sensation of being out of control because you can't leave behind what you feel. Each of us has a different way to freak out and that is what you can see in our video clip," says the band about the new song.
"We worked very hard to bring our vision and ideas about that. Gabriela is an actress and she helped a lot with the acting and with the conception of the video. We recorded on the basement of our studio and we are very happy with the results, but we can't wait to bring a new album and more new songs."
Nervosa Plot First North American Headline Tour
