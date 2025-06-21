Noah Cyrus Teams With Blake Shelton For 'New Country'

() Following the announcement of her sophomore studio album I WANT MY LOVED ONES TO GO WITH ME and North American headline tour, GRAMMY nominated artist, songwriter, musician and producer Noah Cyrus has released her latest track "New Country" (Feat. Blake Shelton).

Planting her flag of independence firmly in the ground, and with harmonies from Shelton, whose appearance co-signs Noah as a true country songwriter, Noah Cyrus shares on her latest offering "It's a song about finding a new place in life, about walking on your own two feet, and realizing that change is the only thing that's constant," she says. "The only way out is through."

I WANT MY LOVED ONES TO GO WITH ME, out on July 11 via RECORDS/Columbia Records, was co-produced by Noah Cyrus alongside long-time, trusted collaborators Mike Crossey and PJ Harding, and features special guests Blake Shelton, Fleet Foxes, Ella Langley and Bill Callahan.

On July 11, Noah Cyrus will be headlining The Ford in Los Angeles for a special album release show, and on September 12 she'll embark on her North American headline tour. Tickets are available at: www.noahcyrus.com/#tour

I WANT MY LOVED ONES TO GO WITH ME is out via RECORDS/Columbia Records on July 11

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

7/11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Ford

9/12 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

9/13 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

9/15 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

9/18 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

9/19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

9/20 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

9/21 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

9/23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

9/24 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

9/26 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

9/27 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

9/29 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

9/30 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

10/2 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral

10/4 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

10/7 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

10/8 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

10/10 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

10/11 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/13 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

10/15 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

10/17 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

10/18 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

10/20 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

10/21 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

10/22 - Austin, TX - Emo's

10/24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

