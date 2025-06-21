Noah Cyrus Teams With Blake Shelton For 'New Country'

() Following the announcement of her sophomore studio album I WANT MY LOVED ONES TO GO WITH ME and North American headline tour, GRAMMY nominated artist, songwriter, musician and producer Noah Cyrus has released her latest track "New Country" (Feat. Blake Shelton).
Planting her flag of independence firmly in the ground, and with harmonies from Shelton, whose appearance co-signs Noah as a true country songwriter, Noah Cyrus shares on her latest offering "It's a song about finding a new place in life, about walking on your own two feet, and realizing that change is the only thing that's constant," she says. "The only way out is through."
I WANT MY LOVED ONES TO GO WITH ME, out on July 11 via RECORDS/Columbia Records, was co-produced by Noah Cyrus alongside long-time, trusted collaborators Mike Crossey and PJ Harding, and features special guests Blake Shelton, Fleet Foxes, Ella Langley and Bill Callahan.
On July 11, Noah Cyrus will be headlining The Ford in Los Angeles for a special album release show, and on September 12 she'll embark on her North American headline tour. Tickets are available at: www.noahcyrus.com/#tour
I WANT MY LOVED ONES TO GO WITH ME is out via RECORDS/Columbia Records on July 11
NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES
7/11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Ford
9/12 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
9/13 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
9/15 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
9/18 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
9/19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
9/20 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
9/21 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
9/23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center
9/24 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
9/26 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
9/27 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
9/29 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
9/30 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
10/2 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral
10/4 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
10/7 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
10/8 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
10/10 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
10/11 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/13 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
10/15 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
10/17 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
10/18 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
10/20 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
10/21 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
10/22 - Austin, TX - Emo's
10/24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Noah Cyrus Announces Album and North American Tour
Noah Cyrus Shares 'I Saw The Mountains' Video
Noah Cyrus Reveals 'Don't Put It All On Me' Video
Warren Haynes Introduces The Whisper Sessions With Derek Trucks Collab- Watch Yungblud Perform 'Ghosts'- Chris Adler Fuels Tonic Breed's New Track 'Anew'- more
Motley Crue Revisit 'Home Sweet Home' With Dolly Parton- Frank Bello of Anthrax Reveals Surprise Collaboration- Muse Return With New Single 'Unravelling'- more
Noah Cyrus Teams With Blake Shelton For 'New Country'- Scotty McCreery Expands 'Seasons Change' With New Platinum Edition- more
Ed Sheeran Delivers 'Drive' Video- Lorde Previews 'Virgin' Album With 'Hammer' Video- Narada Michael Walden Pays Tribute To Sly Stone- more
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
The Cranberries Plot Special Releases For 30th Anniversary Of 'No Need To Argue'
Half Dizzy 'Turn This Up' To Kick Off Summer
FM Launching Their Brotherhood UK Tour
Men At Work Icon Colin Hay Releases 'Blue for You'
Warren Haynes Introduces The Whisper Sessions With Derek Trucks Collab
Rival Sons Lead Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise 2 Lineup
Chris Adler Fuels Tonic Breed's New Track 'Anew'
Nervosa 'Smashing Heads' With New Song